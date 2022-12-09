ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

Chenango Forks picks up big win in Class B matchup

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks boys basketball team took down Oneonta on Thursday night 72-44.

Steven Samsel made a big impact on the game including an impressive spin move to score in the lane.

Watch the highlights above!

