Rancho Cordova, CA

Rancho Cordova, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Casa Roble High School soccer team will have a game with Cordova High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Casa Roble High School
Cordova High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Brentwood, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close

ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school."Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday."I wish we had known the school had...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Power restored to 17.2k in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 17,000 Sacramento Municipal Utilities District customers were without power in Elk Grove Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Thousands without power in the Elk Grove area as storm passes through

Heavy winds and rain have created havoc in the Sacramento area with almost 30,000 without power at one time Saturday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire reported downed power lines near Sunrise and Grant Line with vehicles trapped in the power lines. Just before 10 am power was restored to most Elk Grove customers.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detached garage goes up in flames in rural El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY – An early morning fire in rural El Dorado County engulfed a detached garage on Monday. The scene was on Irish Acres Road, near Slug Gulch Road, in the community of Fairplay. Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but the flames appear to have fully engulfed the structure. Firefighters remain at the scene through the morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills

POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
kubaradio.com

Olivehurst Man Killed After Running Stop Sign in Linda

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – An unidentified 26-year-old Olivehurst man was killed early last Thursday morning after reportedly running a stop sign at Kay Street and Alicia Avenue in Linda. CHP Yuba-Sutter reports the vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it collided with a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Leslie Garcia, also of Olivehurst, who suffered minor injuries. However, ABC10 reports the driver who ran that stop sign was pronounced dead at the scene.
LINDA, CA
FOX40

Two people injured in North Highlands crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newly upgraded Sacramento West Wind Drive-In set for full reopening after fire

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Stanford hires former Cal quarterback and Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor to revive dormant football program coming off its second straight three-win season

Stanford University went local to fill their football coaching vacancy in hopes of reviving the dormant Cardinal program. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor - a former quarterback at Stanford's rival, Cal - has been hired to take over for David Shaw following three losing seasons in the last four years in Palo Alto.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

West Placer Growth: Regional University Specific Plan moves forward

Plan includes Christian university & mixed-use development. The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved revisions to the Regional University Specific Plan, continuing its commitment to providing much-needed housing, employment, higher education and recreation in west Placer. The 1,157-acre Regional University Specific Plan is split into two components: the university...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
