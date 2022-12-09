Read full article on original website
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Hot Properties: PT practice claims spot in Mount Pleasant
Blair Belk and Trey Lucy of Belk Lucy represented the landlord, Oakland Properties LLC, in the lease of 1,120 square feet of retail space at 3014 S. Morgans Point Road, Suite D, in Mount Pleasant to Coastal Carolina Physical Therapy LLC. Brooke Eyrich of JLL Brokerage represented the tenant. Bub...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Work begins on $48M North Charleston apartment development
Multi-family developer Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow in North Charleston, S.C. The team purchased the site in November 2021 and secured $48 million in construction financing from Sandy Spring Bank, a Monday Properties news release stated. The 338-unit, Class A multifamily community is expected to deliver in late first quarter of 2024.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston South Carolina, Fun Adventures – New Video by Airstream Life
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
live5news.com
N. Charleston community gives back to children this holiday season
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fifth year in a row, a holiday event hopes to keep children warm this winter and provide Christmas gifts for those that may not be able to afford one. Lowcountry organizations partnered on Saturday to provide over 500 winter coats, toys and 118...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Developers plan luxury hotel at Charleston Days Inn site
A Tampa, Fla., real estate developer plans to put a luxury five-star hotel and condominium in downtown Charleston at the site of a former Days Inn by Wyndham. The 155 Meeting St. location also will house retail and restaurant space, the company said in a news release.Strategic Property Partners announced today that it has selected Morris Adjmi Architects to design the project. Morris Adjmi will also collaborate with Charleston architect Stephen Ramos, according to the news release. Ramos has led efforts on a number of other developments in the area including the Spectator Hotel and The Pinch, where he worked with Morris Adjmi Architects.
charlestondaily.net
Special Charleston, SC Area Events – December 19 – December 31, 2022
Musical at 34 West Theater Company. – Holiday Festival of Lights, November 11 – December 31 2022. Big annual holiday drive-through lights display at James Island County Park. More details. – A Christmas Carol, November 30 – December 21 2022. Holiday show at the Dock Street Theatre. –...
live5news.com
Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location. It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education. The exhibit will...
live5news.com
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
live5news.com
Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning motorists of pending road closures ahead of the town’s annual Christmas parade. The town of Summerville’s parade is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. Summerville police say the following roads will be closed beginning at 1...
Charleston City Paper
Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns
Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
FodorsTravel
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer
No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
live5news.com
Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
Rich history highlighted at Dorchester County 125th anniversary event
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government celebrated the county’s 125th birthday on Saturday at Ashley River Park. Community leaders gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dorchester County on Sunday with food, games, guest appearances, and community spotlights. It was a birthday party with a purpose, as speakers shed light on the county’s […]
live5news.com
DD2 enrollment above pre-pandemic levels, but some elementary schools struggling with capacity
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s superintendent says school enrollment has risen above what it was prior to the pandemic and some elementary schools are at capacity. Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district’s elementary schools in the Ashley Ridge area – Beech Hill, Sand Hill and...
Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 23rd annual Survivors of Homicide Candlelight Vigil was held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Friday evening by honoring families affected by violence. “We light this candle to begin this service,” Spike Coleman, pastor of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, said. Remembering those lost to violence. “This event brings together survivors of […]
