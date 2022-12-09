ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Hot Properties: PT practice claims spot in Mount Pleasant

Blair Belk and Trey Lucy of Belk Lucy represented the landlord, Oakland Properties LLC, in the lease of 1,120 square feet of retail space at 3014 S. Morgans Point Road, Suite D, in Mount Pleasant to Coastal Carolina Physical Therapy LLC. Brooke Eyrich of JLL Brokerage represented the tenant. Bub...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Work begins on $48M North Charleston apartment development

Multi-family developer Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow in North Charleston, S.C. The team purchased the site in November 2021 and secured $48 million in construction financing from Sandy Spring Bank, a Monday Properties news release stated. The 338-unit, Class A multifamily community is expected to deliver in late first quarter of 2024.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC

Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston South Carolina, Fun Adventures – New Video by Airstream Life

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Developers plan luxury hotel at Charleston Days Inn site

A Tampa, Fla., real estate developer plans to put a luxury five-star hotel and condominium in downtown Charleston at the site of a former Days Inn by Wyndham. The 155 Meeting St. location also will house retail and restaurant space, the company said in a news release.Strategic Property Partners announced today that it has selected Morris Adjmi Architects to design the project. Morris Adjmi will also collaborate with Charleston architect Stephen Ramos, according to the news release. Ramos has led efforts on a number of other developments in the area including the Spectator Hotel and The Pinch, where he worked with Morris Adjmi Architects.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location. It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education. The exhibit will...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns

Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
FodorsTravel

Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer

No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rich history highlighted at Dorchester County 125th anniversary event

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government celebrated the county’s 125th birthday on Saturday at Ashley River Park.  Community leaders gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dorchester County on Sunday with food, games, guest appearances, and community spotlights.  It was a birthday party with a purpose, as speakers shed light on the county’s […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 23rd annual Survivors of Homicide Candlelight Vigil was held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Friday evening by honoring families affected by violence. “We light this candle to begin this service,” Spike Coleman, pastor of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, said. Remembering those lost to violence. “This event brings together survivors of […]
CHARLESTON, SC

