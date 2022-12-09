ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner’s Family Issues Statement Following Her Release

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The WNBA star was released from Russian custody Thursday after 294 days.

The family of WNBA star Brittney Griner issued a statement Thursday night in the aftermath of her long-awaited release from Russian custody after 294 days.

The United States secured Griner’s release after president Joe Biden agreed to a prisoner swap involving international arms dealer Viktor Bout in the past week. The 32-year-old had been wrongfully detained since February when she was found in possession of hashish oil at a Moscow airport, eventually leading to Griner receiving a nine-year sentence after being convicted of smuggling drugs with criminal intent following a monthlong trial.

In a statement obtained by ESPN , Griner’s family thanked Biden and his administration, which included former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, for their efforts in bringing her home. Additionally, Griner’s family acknowledged and extended support to the family of Paul Whelan; Russian reportedly refused to accept a deal that returned Griner and Whelan, a 52-year-old former Marine serving year 4 of a 16-year sentence on accusations of espionage, to the U.S.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to President Biden and his administration for the tireless work they did to bring Brittney home. We would like to extend a special thank you to Governor Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center for their work as well as remaining in constant communication with us.

“We sincerely thank you all for the kind words, thoughts and prayers - including Paul and the Whelan family who have been generous with their support for Brittney and our family during what we know is a heartbreaking time. We pray for Paul and for all wrongfully detained Americans’ swift and safe return.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we embark on this road to healing.

The Griner Family “

The news of Griner’s release ignited waves of reaction from around the sports world , including comments from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and other WNBA players. Engelbert released a statement in support of both Griner and Whelan shortly after the news.

“There has not been a day over the past then months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends,” Engelbert’s statement said.

“BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity. The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible.”

Kenneth Altenbach
3d ago

I don't get it, why is sicial media continuing to label her as one who was wrongfully detained ??? She violated the law of another country, pled guilty and was sentenced. what was wrongful in that ?? we aren't talking about whether or not her sentence was too harsh or anything like that. As I see it, there was nothing wrongful in detaining her!

Juan Navarro
3d ago

she was detained cause of drugs she did violate russian law she guilty n should have remained in custody and let the vet go he is innocent

Vergil McCollum
3d ago

she was not illegally DETAINED, she broke Russian law, until a few years ago, Americans were rotting in United States prisons for marijuana I know this to be a fact, I SERVED 6 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MARIJUANA, NOT ONE SINGLE PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY GOT ME A BREAK.

