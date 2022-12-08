Read full article on original website
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour
Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
New York Post
Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.
We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Vinnie Paul Estate Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Pantera Celebration Shows
On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.
New York Post
Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.
Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
