ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.

We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...
New York Post

Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.

Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy