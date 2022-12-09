ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/13/22: A potent storm system will bring strong...gusty winds and areas of blowing dust to the forecast Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. Cooler to colder air will arrive dropping temperatures back to seasonal levels. An Arctic cold front arrives Thursday and looks to push temperatures back to freezing territory by Friday and Saturday morning. Moisture will be limited so no rain or snow is expected.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO