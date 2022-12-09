Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims. A man and woman were taken to Scenic...
cbs7.com
Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
cbs7.com
15-year-old boy dies in Ector County crash
GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information into a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in northern Ector County. DPS says that a 15-year-old boy was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck east along Cottonwood Road in a construction zone. Friday at about...
cbs7.com
19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday morning, around 1 a.m. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a car crash. According to OPD a silver 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.
cbs7.com
Midland County is now a sanctuary county
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing The County of Midland to protect life from conception to natural death. “To me, it did not have a place on the Midland County agenda,” said Scott Ramsey, Commissioner Precinct 1 for Midland County. Many...
cbs7.com
1st Annual Fix West Texas Bissell’s Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope Event
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas held its 1st Christmas-themed holiday adoption event in Midland Sunday afternoon with the Bissell pet foundation. They had everything for dog owners, from dog treats to father and son apparel, and many more vendor booths to check out. It made it easy for...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High falls to Cooper in final game of Tall City Tournament
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Bulldogs fell to Lubbock Cooper in the final game of the Tall City Tournament 82-73. Watch below for more.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High Girls defeat Abernathy 35-29
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Girls Varisty team defeated Abernathy 35-29 helping Head Coach Olivia Pyburn get her 100th career coaching win.
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/13/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/13/22: A potent storm system will bring strong...gusty winds and areas of blowing dust to the forecast Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. Cooler to colder air will arrive dropping temperatures back to seasonal levels. An Arctic cold front arrives Thursday and looks to push temperatures back to freezing territory by Friday and Saturday morning. Moisture will be limited so no rain or snow is expected.
