MultiCare announces plan to build new emergency room in Bremerton

MultiCare Health System announced Thursday its plan to build a new 10,500-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Bremerton.

According to a news release, the facility will be located at 5900 State Hwy. 303 Northeast in Bremerton, and will have 10 patient rooms, four observation rooms and on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound and CT scans.

The facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“There’s a critical need for more emergency medical services in Kitsap County,” said Mark Robinson, president of MultiCare Tacoma General and MultiCare Allenmore hospitals. “Emergency departments across the Puget Sound are often at or near capacity. This new ED will give Kitsap County residents another option for emergency medical care.”

The Bremerton facility is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be MultiCare’s sixth emergency department, joining facilities in Parkland, Bonney Lake, South Hill and Federal Way. A facility in Lacey is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in 2023.

