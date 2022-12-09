ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

WJHG-TV

Holiday party survey discussion on Monday’s Coffee Chat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed holiday parties and an interesting survey that goes along with that. Jessica and Sam talked about the different survey questions like how many people get stressed by visiting extended family or who sneaks out of the office Christmas party early.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

2022 ‘Squats for Tots’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City CrossFit held its second “Squats for Tots” event Sunday morning. “It’s wonderful for the kids, for the community, and the excitement that our gym pours into it at the end when you start to see some guys get some numbers up,” competitor Kelsey Barr said. “It’s awesome.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats

A night of old-fashioned caroling. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday Toy Ride. Updated: 13 hours ago. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Photos with Santa for a good cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools Candy Land Caroling Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plan for a night of old fashioned caroling in Candy Land presented by Bay District Schools. The event takes place Tuesday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Papa Joe’s Bayside. The Candy Land themed night is set to be full of Christmas activities like ornament making, Santa pictures, story readings, and even a petting zoo.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Noel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Noel, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Great Pyrenees mix is about one year old. She was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She found her fur-ever home Thursday after being live on News 13 Midday. Learn more about other adoptable animals […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast

(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
holmescounty.news

Mural art breathes life back into Bonifay community

The arts are alive and well in Bonifay with a second mural underway on the side of one of the historical buildings along the town’s main drag. The idea of the murals goes back many years between Emily McCann and artist Brandy Jordan and began to take on a life in October when Jordan painted the 12-foot by 36-foot mural of Hotel Eureka on the side of the Bush Paint & Decorating Center building in Eureka Square. Notably, Jordan first painted a mural of Hotel Eureka inside of Willie D’s restaurant back in 1997.
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL

Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach Police host 2022 Winter Wonderland

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser. “Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

