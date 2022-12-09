Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Holiday party survey discussion on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed holiday parties and an interesting survey that goes along with that. Jessica and Sam talked about the different survey questions like how many people get stressed by visiting extended family or who sneaks out of the office Christmas party early.
WJHG-TV
2022 ‘Squats for Tots’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City CrossFit held its second “Squats for Tots” event Sunday morning. “It’s wonderful for the kids, for the community, and the excitement that our gym pours into it at the end when you start to see some guys get some numbers up,” competitor Kelsey Barr said. “It’s awesome.”
WJHG-TV
Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats
A night of old-fashioned caroling. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday Toy Ride. Updated: 13 hours ago. Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and...
WJHG-TV
Photos with Santa for a good cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools Candy Land Caroling Event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plan for a night of old fashioned caroling in Candy Land presented by Bay District Schools. The event takes place Tuesday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Papa Joe’s Bayside. The Candy Land themed night is set to be full of Christmas activities like ornament making, Santa pictures, story readings, and even a petting zoo.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Noel
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Noel, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Great Pyrenees mix is about one year old. She was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She found her fur-ever home Thursday after being live on News 13 Midday. Learn more about other adoptable animals […]
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast
(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
holmescounty.news
Mural art breathes life back into Bonifay community
The arts are alive and well in Bonifay with a second mural underway on the side of one of the historical buildings along the town’s main drag. The idea of the murals goes back many years between Emily McCann and artist Brandy Jordan and began to take on a life in October when Jordan painted the 12-foot by 36-foot mural of Hotel Eureka on the side of the Bush Paint & Decorating Center building in Eureka Square. Notably, Jordan first painted a mural of Hotel Eureka inside of Willie D’s restaurant back in 1997.
WJHG-TV
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The Sunshine State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
WJHG-TV
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
WJHG-TV
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
Fort Walton Beach Police host 2022 Winter Wonderland
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser. “Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them […]
Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
WJHG-TV
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is still looking for donations to go towards their first fundraiser house. Habitat officials were set up at the Panana City Farmer’s Markert over the weekend to spread the word about their latest project. If you are interested...
WJHG-TV
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
Comments / 0