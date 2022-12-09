The arts are alive and well in Bonifay with a second mural underway on the side of one of the historical buildings along the town’s main drag. The idea of the murals goes back many years between Emily McCann and artist Brandy Jordan and began to take on a life in October when Jordan painted the 12-foot by 36-foot mural of Hotel Eureka on the side of the Bush Paint & Decorating Center building in Eureka Square. Notably, Jordan first painted a mural of Hotel Eureka inside of Willie D’s restaurant back in 1997.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO