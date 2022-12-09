Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top Moments of Georgia’s 2022 SEC Championship Run
The 2022 season has been another dream run for the Georgia Bulldogs. After losing 15 players to the NFL Draft, many expected the Dawgs to take a step back. Instead, Georgia has an even better record than they did at this time last year, and are right back in the College Football Playoff; this time as a one-seed.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Wraps Up Long Road Trip in Dallas
The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent the past two weeks away from home, taking on their longest road trip of the season. They've gone 2-2 thus far, meaning the Thunder will have the chance to finish the trip over .500, which would be extremely impressive. The one team standing in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Actor Michael Douglas Hoping The Miami Heat Land French Phenom Victor Wembanyama
The Miami Heat are hoping to make the playoffs this season but one fan wants them to grab projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in next year's draft. Actor Michael Douglas recently gave an interview that stated he was a Heat fan and thinks they should go after Wembanyama. “I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Can Win Out
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers are catching fire toward the end of the season having won three of their last four games, now sitting just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. What's been most impressive about this turnaround is how Carolina has...
Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Dec. 12
Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Dec. 5-11. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4...
