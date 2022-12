Pontiac was looking for revenge against Princeton Saturday night. They almost got it. After the Tigers beat them soundly at the Dean Riley tourney two weeks ago, the Indians put a scare into the Tigers Saturday night at Hall High School. Playing in their second championship matchup in about 14 days, Pontiac led Princeton through three quarters of their slugfest. Princeton assumed control at about the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter and won the Colmone Classic ...62 - 57. Jason Smith's Tigers were led by Teegan Davis with 20, Grady Thompson with 19 and Korte Lawson and Noah Laporte with ten each. Kerr Bauman shot 24 for Pontiac.

PONTIAC, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO