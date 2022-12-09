ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Moline Wrestling earns four pins in under 60 seconds to top UTHS

By Nick Couzin
 3 days ago

Moline Wrestling had four pins in less than 60 seconds including one that was 46 from last year’s state runner-up Noah Tapia in their 40-26 win over UTHS.

It helped the Maroons to a second straight Western Big Six victory.

