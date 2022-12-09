Moline Wrestling earns four pins in under 60 seconds to top UTHS
Moline Wrestling had four pins in less than 60 seconds including one that was 46 from last year’s state runner-up Noah Tapia in their 40-26 win over UTHS.
It helped the Maroons to a second straight Western Big Six victory.
