abcnews4.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson discusses firing, lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I worked in Berkeley County School District for 21 years. Made my home in Berkeley County. My kids attend school in Berkeley County,” said Deon Jackson, former superintendent of BCSD. Deon Jackson said the last month has been devastating. It started the...
abcnews4.com
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
abcnews4.com
New price tag for I-526 Extension Project has Charleston County councilmembers split
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — $2.2 billion is the new price tag on the I-526 Mark Clark Extension Project. Even though the most recent quote for the project has gone down, it may not be enough to convince Charleston County Council to go through with construction. Previous Coverage: Councilman...
live5news.com
Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
abcnews4.com
Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
abcnews4.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
abcnews4.com
Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
abcnews4.com
Striped Pig Distillery makes $10 million investment in Charleston County
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Striped Pig Distillery, a family-operated distillery announced plans to expand in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million in its current facility and create more than fifty jobs. The distillery is Charleston's first since Prohibition and specializes in Southern-style spirits including bourbon...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
Colleton County woman accused of making bomb threat at South Carolina detention center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said. Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with […]
counton2.com
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
abcnews4.com
NCPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal Ashley Phosphate Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday night, the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Road. According to authorities, one 43-year old suffered fatal injuries. The name of the pedestrian has not been released and the...
abcnews4.com
Hate crimes in South Carolina show 'slight decrease' compared to 2020: FBI
(WPDE) — A report released by the FBI shows a slight decrease in hate crimes in South Carolina compared to 2020. Data reported comes from criminal reports from South Carolina law enforcement agencies that voluntarily submit reports under the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). In 2021, 411 of 471...
Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit on College Park Road near Wimberly Drive. All westbound lanes and one […]
abcnews4.com
DHEC announces that all health departments are now equipped with 'OD safety kits'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday morning that all counties are now equipped with Overdose (OD) Safety Kits. Each kit contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, instructions on how to use both,...
counton2.com
CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
