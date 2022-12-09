Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
1-6-0-0, WB: 1
(one, six, zero, zero; WB: one)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
1-6-0-0, WB: 1
(one, six, zero, zero; WB: one)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0