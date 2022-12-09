ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

FBI, IMPD look for suspect in November bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help finding a person connected to a November attempted bank robbery, the FBI Indianapolis office said Monday. The attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Chase bank at 1313 W....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

FBI: 132 hate crime incidents in Indiana in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There were 132 incidents of bias or hate crimes in Indiana in 2021, the 2021 FBI Hate Crimes Report released on Monday said. The 2021 FBI hate crime statistics are based on data received from 198 of 344 law enforcement agencies in the state, according to the FBI.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP seeks help to solve decade old cold case

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death of man found in vehicle ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Sunday in a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just before 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to check on a person in the 3600 block of LaSalle Street. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Sherman Drive, a few blocks east of Fall Creek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”

INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Arrest in Brownsburg Fatal Shooting, Drug Deal Gone Bad

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police in Brownsburg have arrested two people for the murder of a man Thursday night. Investigators say Deamonta McIntyre, 23, was driven by his girlfriend Kee Meh, 21, to meet Christian Arciniega, 20, for a drug deal on Hornaday Road. That’s just south of Cardinal and Delaware Trial elementary schools.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
ANDERSON, IN
YAHOO!

One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

1 shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Henry County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests on drug charges

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit. ISP said the trooper detected signs […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy