WISH-TV
FBI, IMPD look for suspect in November bank robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help finding a person connected to a November attempted bank robbery, the FBI Indianapolis office said Monday. The attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Chase bank at 1313 W....
WISH-TV
FBI: 132 hate crime incidents in Indiana in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There were 132 incidents of bias or hate crimes in Indiana in 2021, the 2021 FBI Hate Crimes Report released on Monday said. The 2021 FBI hate crime statistics are based on data received from 198 of 344 law enforcement agencies in the state, according to the FBI.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
WTHI
Popular Indiana comedian was reportedly listed as the victim of a shots-fired call
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Indiana comedian was the victim of a "shots fired" crime over the weekend. Ronald Sexton, better known by his persona "Donnie Baker, " was listed on an Indianapolis incident report on Sunday. Sexton reported being shot at on Sunday night. A suspect was identified,...
WISH-TV
ISP seeks help to solve decade old cold case
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death of man found in vehicle ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Sunday in a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just before 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to check on a person in the 3600 block of LaSalle Street. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Sherman Drive, a few blocks east of Fall Creek.
IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
WTHR
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
WISH-TV
Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.
wbiw.com
Indianapolis woman arrested after stealing truck and crashing into IMPD vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS – Charges have been filed against an Indianapolis woman accused of striking a police car while driving a stolen truck. Erica Tumbleson, 31, faces a felony charge of auto theft and two misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement. According to court documents, Tumbleson stole a man’s truck as...
WISH-TV
Shots fired at ‘Donnie Baker’ of ‘The Bob & Tom Show’; IMPD on the case
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a well-known radio personality. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 2 a.m. Sunday to the 8000 block of North Shadeland Avenue. That’s a commercial area on the city’s northeast side. Officers arrived to find...
WIBC.com
Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”
INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was in his car. Ron Sexton, a local stand-up comedian and voice actor on "The Bob and Tom Show" as Donnie Baker, counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.
WIBC.com
Arrest in Brownsburg Fatal Shooting, Drug Deal Gone Bad
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police in Brownsburg have arrested two people for the murder of a man Thursday night. Investigators say Deamonta McIntyre, 23, was driven by his girlfriend Kee Meh, 21, to meet Christian Arciniega, 20, for a drug deal on Hornaday Road. That’s just south of Cardinal and Delaware Trial elementary schools.
Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets. According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28. The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery...
YAHOO!
One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
WISH-TV
1 shot on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates 3 Sunday morning shooting incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor between the North Split and Keystone exit. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings, police believe. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said no arrests...
Henry County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests on drug charges
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit. ISP said the trooper detected signs […]
