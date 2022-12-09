INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Sunday in a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just before 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to check on a person in the 3600 block of LaSalle Street. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Sherman Drive, a few blocks east of Fall Creek.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO