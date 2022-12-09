ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mart, TX

KBTX.com

Bost earns 12 jersey as Aggies announce 2023 roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle unveiled the Aggies’ spring roster on Monday in addition to senior infielder Austin Bost being honored with the No. 12 jersey for the upcoming 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” Schlossnagle said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Devin Price enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and former A&M Consolidated receiver Devin Price has entered the transfer portal. The former Tiger wrapped up his third season with the Maroon and White but saw limited playing time. Price appeared in all 12 games this season and caught 4 passes for 52 yards. The son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is now one of over 20 Aggies that have entered the transfer portal so far this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Rally Past Oregon State Beavers, 72-54

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bludgeoned the Beavers on the boards en route to Sunday’s 72-54 victory over Oregon State inside Reed Arena. The Aggies owned a 39-25 advantage in rebounding, including a 21-13 edge in the second half. Texas A&M outscored...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Legends Event Center hopes to leave Bryan, Midtown Park into the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since May 2021 Legends Event Center has been under construction. After months of anticipation residents finally had a chance to take a look inside. Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, 8 basketball courts, an ESports lounge, an arcade, a turf area, large meeting rooms and more.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station. The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Holiday gift ideas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we take a look at some holiday gift ideas for the gardener and non-gardener on your list. Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife has several suggestions, including a rosemary topiary. “That is a very drought-tolerant plant and the minute...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Encouraging learning over the winter break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students across the country will soon be out of school for winter break. Experts say that it’s important for your student to relax, and enjoy their time away from the classroom, but how do you help make sure your child doesn’t experience a pause or slide in learning?
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Travis Fields turns into winter wonderland for community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The warm weather didn’t stop Travis Fields from celebrating the holiday season. RCI Sports turned the space into a winter wonderland. Santa Claus made an appearance to take pictures and there were also train rides, dodgeball games and local vendors. Ally Spears from RCI Sports...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Let C&J Barbeque do the cooking for you this Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Striving for perfection this holiday season can be stressful. With that in mind, C&J Barbeque has created the perfect holiday meal package to make your Christmas as stress-free as possible. The package includes a Cajun stuffed pork loin with gravy, cinnamon spiced apples, garlic mashed potatoes,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

300+ bicycles given away to area kids by Men Making Moves nonprofit

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization Men Making Moves made a lot of families happy this weekend!. On Saturday the group gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from all across the Brazos Valley in the parking lot of Navasota High School. There were also snow cones and hot dogs provided to families who showed up for a chance to win a bicycle.
NAVASOTA, TX

