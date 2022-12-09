ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Chicago

Cook County State's Attorney's Office Announces New Search Warrant Policy

The Cook County State's Attorney's office released an updated search warrant policy Friday, moving to require increased police disclosures when a warrant is executed. The updated policy requires law enforcement to follow up on if a search warrant was signed off by a judge and eventually executed. If the warrant...
Law & Crime

Chicago Woman Who Watched Then-Boyfriend Murder 6 Members of His Own Family Is Sentenced to Prison After Testifying Against Him

A Chicago woman who watched her then-boyfriend slaughter six members of his own family during a robbery in February 2016 was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison on Tuesday. Jafeth Ramos, 25, was along for the ride when Diego Uribe, 28, brutally slaughtered several generations of his extended family – including two children – at a residence on South California Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Charges Upgraded In Confrontation Near Starved Rock State Park

An Ottawa man linked to a chaotic few minutes near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park is facing a new, more serious felony charge. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 40-year-old Thomas Reynolds on a class X felony of aggravated battery. He was also indicted for a class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class X felony can mean up to 30 years in prison upon a conviction.
OTTAWA, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Illinois Concealed Carry Owner Shoots Teen Robbers

The targeted victim, a concealed carry gun owner in Chicago, shot two young thieves. Monday’s event happened in the 4700 block of West Arlington Street at about 6 a.m. According to police, a car pulled up and three kids approached the 56-year-old man in his car. Authorities claimed the...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
OTTAWA, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Three charged in Chase Bank armed robbery on Halloween

LANSING, Ill. (December 7, 2022) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged two South Holland men and a juvenile in connection to an armed robbery that took place on the north end of Lansing on October 31, 2022. Two of the three individuals were apprehended the same day as the incident, and a federal arrest warrant is currently active for the third alleged robber.
LANSING, IL

