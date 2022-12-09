Read full article on original website
Related
wcbu.org
Chester Weger's attorney says he plans to file for post-conviction relief
The attorney representing Chester Weger says he'll file a petition for post-conviction relief in LaSalle County because the special prosecutor won't vacate his 83-year-old client's 1961 murder conviction. That claim was made in a recent podcast produced by attorney Andy Hale. The Will County State's Attorney Office says it's still...
WSPY NEWS
Will County State's Attorney's Office makes decision in Chester Weger case
In the continuing case of Chester Weger, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for the 1960 murder of one of three women at Starved Rock State Park, the Will County State’s Attorney office has made a decision. According to Weger’s attorney, Andrew Hale, the assigned Will County special...
Cook County investigating whether court employees fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief loans
Evans has hired a law firm team at Zuber Lawler to interview his employees and he says that the investigation is expected to take about two months, according to a letter from Evans to his employees.
Chicago officer stabbed, suspect shot by police during hostage situation, CPD says
According to police, officers were responding to a call of a man entering a home and holding a woman hostage in a bedroom with a knife.
NBC Chicago
Cook County State's Attorney's Office Announces New Search Warrant Policy
The Cook County State's Attorney's office released an updated search warrant policy Friday, moving to require increased police disclosures when a warrant is executed. The updated policy requires law enforcement to follow up on if a search warrant was signed off by a judge and eventually executed. If the warrant...
Dolton man sentenced to 34 years in prison for armed carjacking and armed robbery
In March 2020, 25-year-old James T. Kimbrough robbed an Addison gas station at gunpoint. Two months later, he hijacked a car from a man at gunpoint.
2 in custody after bank robbery at Wells Fargo in suburban Westchester; FBI searching for driver
The FBI is looking for the driver of a Mazda sedan with Illinois license plate DM 29650.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after armed robbery in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - The second suspect in Thursday's police involved shooting in Lombard was charged with attempted murder of an officer and denied bail. Anthony Brown, 31, appeared in bond court Saturday morning. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 8 around 4:05 p.m....
cwbchicago.com
Stripped Chicago cop illegally carried gun and battered a student while working as CPS security guard, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a veteran Chicago police officer who was stripped of his police powers while facing allegations of excessive use of force continued to work as a Chicago Public Schools security guard and threatened to shoot a student at George Westinghouse College Prep. A video of the...
Chicago Woman Who Watched Then-Boyfriend Murder 6 Members of His Own Family Is Sentenced to Prison After Testifying Against Him
A Chicago woman who watched her then-boyfriend slaughter six members of his own family during a robbery in February 2016 was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison on Tuesday. Jafeth Ramos, 25, was along for the ride when Diego Uribe, 28, brutally slaughtered several generations of his extended family – including two children – at a residence on South California Avenue.
cwbchicago.com
Rogers Park business owner shot intruder while working late, prosecutors say
Chicago — An insurance agent working late in his Rogers Park office shot a four-time felon who broke into his business last week, prosecutors said as they filed charges against the accused man on Thursday. The victim was still working at 1:45 a.m. on December 2 when he grabbed...
Former Pontiac prison warden turned blind eye to anti-gay harassment of employee
An Executive Inspector General report found several Pontiac Correctional Center administrators engaged in unbecoming behavior and the office recommended discipline or firing. It claims that a former warden ignored anti-gay harassment of an employee.
starvedrock.media
Charges Upgraded In Confrontation Near Starved Rock State Park
An Ottawa man linked to a chaotic few minutes near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park is facing a new, more serious felony charge. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 40-year-old Thomas Reynolds on a class X felony of aggravated battery. He was also indicted for a class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class X felony can mean up to 30 years in prison upon a conviction.
theeastcountygazette.com
Illinois Concealed Carry Owner Shoots Teen Robbers
The targeted victim, a concealed carry gun owner in Chicago, shot two young thieves. Monday’s event happened in the 4700 block of West Arlington Street at about 6 a.m. According to police, a car pulled up and three kids approached the 56-year-old man in his car. Authorities claimed the...
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
walls102.com
Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
thelansingjournal.com
Three charged in Chase Bank armed robbery on Halloween
LANSING, Ill. (December 7, 2022) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged two South Holland men and a juvenile in connection to an armed robbery that took place on the north end of Lansing on October 31, 2022. Two of the three individuals were apprehended the same day as the incident, and a federal arrest warrant is currently active for the third alleged robber.
Lombard police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery report
An armed robbery suspect has died and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized Friday after a shooting in the suburb.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Comments / 0