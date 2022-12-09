Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Fayetteville church hosts candlelight vigil for grieving parents
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rolling Hills Baptist Church held a candlelight service for grieving parents on Sunday, Dec. 11. Pastor Steve Sheely explained that the church started hosting the service after one of its members experienced child loss and realized not many resources are available. "The festivities and, and the...
Fayetteville approves $500,000 of ARPA funds for Childcare Assistance Program
The new program is available to eligible families who live, work or go to school in Fayetteville; they will get 12 monthly payments for childcare assistance, according to the press release.
KHBS
Rogers retired firefighter cheered by family and friends outside hospital
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Family and friends held a celebration for a retired Rogers firefighter outside a hospital Sunday night. Kevin Tibbs was going into surgery for a hernia on Friday. During the surgery, he went into cardiac arrest. Tibbs' heart stopped, but doctors were able to bring him back...
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
talkbusiness.net
Development plans evolve in Fayetteville arts corridor
Fayetteville recently opened the first phase of the Cultural Arts Corridor that might lead developers to invest up to $150 million for multiple hotels, condos and rooftop bars downtown. Area developers and leaders view the corridor’s first phase as a positive outdoor amenity that’s enhanced the Razorback Greenway and is...
KHBS
Bentonville Christmas parade lights up downtown streets
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual Bentonville Christmas parade delighted those who made their way to the streets of Bentonville Saturday night. The parade made its way down 8th Street and then to Main Street before finishing at the Bentonville square. The parade has a new theme every year. This...
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. According to the Benton County election results, Rogers residents voted over 70%...
talkbusiness.net
ArDOT wants feedback on proposed Highway 112 widening in Benton, Washington counties
Residents will have two opportunities this week to provide comments on the nearly $193.2 million project to widen Arkansas Highway 112 from Tontitown to Bentonville. Plans show the 12-mile project will have 17 roundabouts. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will host in-person meetings on Tuesday (Dec. 13) and Thursday...
Mercy Urgent Care opens new location in Fort Smith, 2 more planned in 2023
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care - Phoenix Avenue is now open in Fort Smith, and two more are set to open in 2023. The Urgent Care facility is open 7 days a week. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.
Christmas Parade to be held in downtown Fort Smith, traffic delays expected
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Annual Fort Smith Christmas Parade will be held downtown Saturday, Dec. 10, afternoon. Traffic delays are expected as the streets in that area will be closed for the event. The parade will start at 3 p.m. but streets will be closed starting at 2:45...
Wichita Eagle
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
KHBS
Prairie Grove school administrator calls fake school shooting video 'a misjudgment'
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove interim superintendent saysa video that implied teachers' children had been killed in a fake school shooting was a misjudgment. 40/29 News obtained a copy of the controversial video that was presented to Prairie Grove teachers. The video begins with a message about...
NWA woman missing, now found
ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
thv11.com
Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited
One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
5newsonline.com
Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina QB and Morrilton native, commits to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks landed a big commitment from the transfer portal Saturday, one that brings an Arkansas native home. Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina quarterback, and Morrilton native, committed to the Razorbacks. He made the announcement on Twitter saying "Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys!"
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
5newsonline.com
Five Razorbacks score in double-figures as #21 Arkansas downs Arkansas State 77-63
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback women's basketball team will finish the regular season unbeaten against in-state opponents. No. 21 Arkansas defeated Arkansas State 77-63 at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday. The win improves the Hogs to 4-0 in games against other schools from Arkansas this regular season (Pine-Bluff, Central...
