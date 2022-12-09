ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

Fayetteville church hosts candlelight vigil for grieving parents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rolling Hills Baptist Church held a candlelight service for grieving parents on Sunday, Dec. 11. Pastor Steve Sheely explained that the church started hosting the service after one of its members experienced child loss and realized not many resources are available. "The festivities and, and the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Development plans evolve in Fayetteville arts corridor

Fayetteville recently opened the first phase of the Cultural Arts Corridor that might lead developers to invest up to $150 million for multiple hotels, condos and rooftop bars downtown. Area developers and leaders view the corridor’s first phase as a positive outdoor amenity that’s enhanced the Razorback Greenway and is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville Christmas parade lights up downtown streets

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual Bentonville Christmas parade delighted those who made their way to the streets of Bentonville Saturday night. The parade made its way down 8th Street and then to Main Street before finishing at the Bentonville square. The parade has a new theme every year. This...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge

FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
5NEWS

NWA woman missing, now found

ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
thv11.com

Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited

One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
CHARLESTON, AR
5newsonline.com

Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina QB and Morrilton native, commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks landed a big commitment from the transfer portal Saturday, one that brings an Arkansas native home. Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina quarterback, and Morrilton native, committed to the Razorbacks. He made the announcement on Twitter saying "Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys!"
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
VAN BUREN, AR

