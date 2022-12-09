Memphis police look into missing children cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has shared information about 26 missing people so far this month.

More than half of those are children.

A department spokesperson said that number may seem high, but is actually typical.

MPD said City Watches were only issued for a handful of the cases.

That’s because watches are only sent out when the missing person is known to be in danger.

“They’re running into a whole other situation that could traumatize them for the rest of their life,” Arnetta Woods said.

Woods said her 17-year-old daughter, Mercedes McAllister, ran away from home in mid-November after getting in trouble at school.

She said Memphis Police found the girl at an Orange Mound apartment and brought her back home on Sunday.

“I’m happy you’re here because now I know you’re safe,” Woods said. “But I’m also angry because we had to go through this long process and not know what’s happened since you’ve been out.”

The next day, Woods said her daughter ran away again.

She said she has been spotted a couple of times.

First outside her neighborhood just outside city limits on Shelby Drive, then again at a Walmart in Whitehaven.

Woods said one of her biggest concerns is where her daughter might be staying.

“You don’t house a child if you don’t know where they came from or know what their situation is,” she said. “And you just get a story from them saying they have nowhere to go? Why do you have nowhere to go? Where did you come from?”

Even though the teenager chose to leave home, Woods said she couldn’t have known how dangerous life on the run can be.

“It’s way more serious than you think,” she said. “You’re not ready for this.”

More than two-thirds of the missing persons MPD has shared since the beginning of the month are children.

For parents like Woods, waiting on information while authorities investigate can be brutal.

“It’s scary,” she said. “What can you do when it’s just a day after day and nothing, not knowing?”

MPD is urging parents to keep current pictures of their children on hand in case they run into a situation like this.

