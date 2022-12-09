ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas high school basketball scores

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpUbb_0jcbFhF700

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball is back in action on Thursday night. Here are the scores from around the state.

Kansas girls basketball scores

Emporia 63, Wichita Trinity 32
Hesston 47, Garden Plain 35
Independence 39, Mulvane 34
Lyons 46, Inman 40
Kiowa County 57, Medicine Lodge 28
Labette County 72, Wichita Collegiate 17
Hillsboro 45, Moundridge 19
Nickerson 48, Rose Hill 29
Parsons 49, Towanda-Circle 40
Wellington 52, Pratt 22
Pratt Skyline 29, Otis-Bison 15
Plainville 38, Russell 35
Scott City 60, Coronado (CO) 38
Lakeside-Downs 50, Stockton 47

Kansas boys basketball scores

Colby 70, Wray (CO) 62
Hesston 62, Garden Plain 30
Independence 51, Mulvane 32
Lyons 46, Inman 40
Wichita Collegiate 57, Labette County 47
Hillsboro 52, Moundridge 49
Rose Hill 60, Nickerson 28
Pratt 47, Wellington 45
Pratt Skyline 55, Otis-Bison 35
Scott City 66, Coronado (CO) 29
Lakeside-Downs 58, Stockton 12
Towanda-Circle 65, Parsons 64
Medicine Lodge 56, Kiowa County 54

