Kansas MIAA college basketball scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball teams from across the state of Kansas were in action on Thursday evening. Here are the scores.

Kansas MIAA women’s basketball scores

Missouri Southern 72, at Central Oklahoma 61

Emporia State 84, at Rogers State 79

Nebraska-Kearney 65, at Missouri Western 68

Kansas MIAA men’s basketball scores

Emporia State 68, at Rogers State 75

Missouri Southern 56, at Central Oklahoma 50

Nebraska Kearney at Missouri Western, was postponed.

