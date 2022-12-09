ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

“Deck the Halls” Event Held at Enger Lofts

DULUTH, MN – Shops at Enger Lofts in Duluth hosted their first ever Deck the Halls event. The six retail shops organized the free event where local makers held an artisan market full of crafts and handmade items. Live music filled the decorated halls with cheer, and there were plenty of outdoor activities including s’more making, photos with Santa, and a photo wall as well as a chance to meet a sled dog.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Locals Celebrate Swedish Saint Lucia Day

DULUTH, Minn — One of the biggest events on the Swedish calendar took place today in Downtown Duluth. St. Lucia Day is coming up, and to recognize that the Swedish Cultural Society came together for the annual Sankta Lucia celebration. The ceremony begins with Christmas elves skipping around the ballroom as hymns are performed by a Swedish choir.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Chester Bowl Season Now Underway

DULUTH, Minn — Today was Chester Bowl’s opening day for their ski and snowboard program. Mother Nature also showed up with some fresh snow for the skiers. Lessons were available for first timers or visitors looking for more of a challenge. The 175-foot ski hill will be open...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer

DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week

The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Local Mechanics Give Winter Tire Tips

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–The winter season is upon us and one way to avoid slipping and sliding on the roads is to make sure your tires are in good condition. We asked local professionals what key factors to keep in mind when switching out tires for different seasons. Mechanics over at Pro Tires in Hermantown say it all comes down to what the road conditions are, what materials are used on the roads, and what type of terrain you drive on.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me

My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Needs Your Help

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas will be here in just over two weeks, and to ensure happiness for all on Christmas morning, the Salvation Army needs your help, now. Just yesterday, Cyndi Lewis, the Development Director for the Salvation Army was concerned; there simply were not enough toys for all the children Salvation Army wants to help this holiday season.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson To Launch Re-Election Campaign On Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will launch her campaign for re-election on Tuesday, according to a press release sent out by her campaign manager. The event will take place at 500 Canal Park Drive at 11:30 a.m. According to the press release, “Mayor Larson will outline her...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
