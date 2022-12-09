The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. 2022 has been a pretty remarkable year for video games, with the very best games of the year split fairly evenly across genre and developer size. Sure, we had massive AAA role-playing games and titles from established franchises impress us, but we also played some of the most-impressive indie games in years on everything from Xbox Series X to mobile. That made narrowing down to 2022's 10 best games quite a challenge, but the GameSpot staff rolled up our sleeves and made the tough decisions.

9 HOURS AGO