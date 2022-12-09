ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, December 10, 2022

USDOT Report: Kansas Oil Spill Biggest in Keystone History. TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data shows that a spill dumping almost enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years. It also shows that its operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The Keystone pipeline spill was in a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. U.S. Department of Transportation data shows that it was the biggest in the system’s history. Canada-based operator TC Energy said the spill was about 14,000 barrels, or 588,000 gallons. Both it and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, though cleanup efforts will continue into next week.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
WOWT

Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90

Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
NEBRASKA STATE
KWCH.com

Cool Sunday ahead of next storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool Sunday ahead of our next system that will bring rain and snow to Kansas for the start of the week. Areas of fog will be possible tonight and Sunday morning across south central and eastern Kansas. Visibility...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Mo. farmland

Citing concerns about the environment, food security and the fate of family farmers, Missouri legislators have filed several bills that would restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land. Both Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills ahead of the January start of the 2023 Missouri General Assembly session to halt foreign...
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border. The Friends of the Kaw describes themselves as a grassroots conservation group focused on protecting the Kansas River and advocating for the rehabilitation of its water quality […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph School District hopes to bolster attendance, test scores after recent drop

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its 2022 District Report Card this week. Essentially, statewide and district-by-district data tracking attendance, graduation rate, ACT scores and the like. The St. Joseph School District received disappointing results in this report, though they’re not alone. In St. Joseph, attendance in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy