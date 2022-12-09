ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Tis the season of giving: Rotary club delivers joy, presents to Virginia School

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
Members of the Rotary Club of Marysville spread some early Christmas cheer on Thursday during a ribbon cutting and gift distribution at Virginia School in Wheatland, a special needs school that serves area students and is under the Yuba County Office of Education.

Part of its continued effort to support institutions such as Virginia School, the Rotary club celebrated the recent donation of a piece of playground equipment called a Tidal Wave. The donation was one of four projects by the club’s foundation.

