4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
fox13news.com
North Port working to reopen Warm Mineral Springs Park
Warm Mineral Springs Park has remained closed since Hurricane Ian passed in September. The City of North Port is working to reopen as quickly as they can with many trying to come out to the park.
Fort Myers family has Christmas light show to help children battling cancer
It IS a tradition many look forward to each holiday season, The McQuade Family Christmas Light Show. But for the McQuade family, it is about more than lighting up the night sky. These twinkling lights can be seen for miles along Ranchette Road in Fort Myers. “ I don’t think...
Authorities search for Fort Myers lottery ticket thieves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two women who stole numerous lottery tickets from a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The two women pictured were caught on camera attempting to cash in those stolen lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven at 11700 S on Cleveland Avenue. Authorities are...
Group comes together for holidays in Dunbar community
A holiday of hope for the southwest Florida community as a group came together today to make sure thousands of families in the Dunbar community have a great Christmas.
Man points gun at customers eating free pizza at Florida restaurant
Police have arrested a man who pointed a gun at customers who were eating free pizza at a Southwest Florida restaurant.
Reports of fake jewelry sellers in Charlotte County
There have been several reports of individuals panhandling and attempting to sell fake jewelry throughout Charlotte and surrounding areas, according to the Charlotte County Sherriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Manatee County inmates show off green thumbs with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
fox13news.com
Warm Mineral Springs Park remains closed due to Hurricane Ian damages
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Warm Mineral Springs Park has remained closed since Hurricane Ian passed in September. The City of North Port is working to reopen as quickly as they can with many trying to come out to the park. With 85 degree water year round, Warm Mineral Springs draws...
‘A Christmas miracle’: Sarasota children shop with law enforcement
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)–One by one, children stepped off their bus and got ready for a “Christmas miracle.” Sarasota housing authority paired 150 of their kids with local law enforcement Saturday morning to shop for holiday gifts at Target. “It’s been great, said Sarasota High School SRO Paul Yonick. “The mother I’m with has 5 children.” […]
CROW assists four Barn Owlets who fell into cabinets in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Four displaced nestling Barn Owlets are still recovering after they fell from their nest in the attic of a house under construction Friday in Bonita Springs and directly below into some cabinets. One of the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s trusted volunteers, Chad, immediately...
Wonderful Outside Events Around the Suncoast – to Light Up the Holidays!
One of the best parts of the holidays is the amazing lights that twinkle and sparkle. Whether you like some light sprinkling of lights on your tree or a full-blown light show set to music, lights make the holiday. While we might not get snow here on the Suncoast, we have some amazing light shows to get us into the holiday spirits. We are just over two weeks before the holiday, so get out and take in one or all of these break-taking events this weekend!
Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Mini Christmas Tree Festival returns for fifth year
Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club held its 5th annual mini Christmas tree festival and auction in Fort Myers
44th annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade
The parade was in downtown Punta Gorda and steps off from Charlotte Performing Arts Center, ending at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Bay News 9
Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
Deputies arrest driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Pinellas County deputies arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
Mysuncoast.com
Advice for people giving pets as gifts for the holiday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This time of year a lot of people are adopting pets as gifts for loved ones. While this is an exciting and fun idea, experts are trying to warn it is a long-term commitment. The President of All Kitty Korner, Lindalee Anderson, said, “This is a...
WINKNEWS.com
God’s Pit Crew rebuilds home for Port Charlotte family
It was a moment of hope and help for a single mom. God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff revealed a newly rebuilt home Saturday morning in Port Charlotte. God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit, faith-based crisis response team who wishes to serve others. “We’ve had volunteers down here,...
