North Port, FL

WFLA

‘A Christmas miracle’: Sarasota children shop with law enforcement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)–One by one, children stepped off their bus and got ready for a “Christmas miracle.” Sarasota housing authority paired 150 of their kids with local law enforcement Saturday morning to shop for holiday gifts at Target. “It’s been great, said Sarasota High School SRO Paul Yonick. “The mother I’m with has 5 children.” […]
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Wonderful Outside Events Around the Suncoast – to Light Up the Holidays!

One of the best parts of the holidays is the amazing lights that twinkle and sparkle. Whether you like some light sprinkling of lights on your tree or a full-blown light show set to music, lights make the holiday. While we might not get snow here on the Suncoast, we have some amazing light shows to get us into the holiday spirits. We are just over two weeks before the holiday, so get out and take in one or all of these break-taking events this weekend!
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
PALMETTO, FL
Bay News 9

Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Advice for people giving pets as gifts for the holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This time of year a lot of people are adopting pets as gifts for loved ones. While this is an exciting and fun idea, experts are trying to warn it is a long-term commitment. The President of All Kitty Korner, Lindalee Anderson, said, “This is a...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

God’s Pit Crew rebuilds home for Port Charlotte family

It was a moment of hope and help for a single mom. God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff revealed a newly rebuilt home Saturday morning in Port Charlotte. God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit, faith-based crisis response team who wishes to serve others. “We’ve had volunteers down here,...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

