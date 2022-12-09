Read full article on original website
Less than 1 alcoholic drink a week in pregnancy is enough to change the fetal brain, study suggests
A new imaging study suggests even occasional drinking in pregnancy can slow fetal brain development and affect language development.
Pregnancy causes dramatic changes in the brain, study confirms
Pregnancy caused women to lose gray matter, and reshaped the brain’s "default mode network," a set of brain regions that are most active when the mind is wandering.
Healthline
Drinking During Pregnancy May Change Baby’s Brain Structure
Researchers say even an occasional drink can alter the brain structure of a developing fetus. Their study is the latest research that indicates that even small amounts of alcohol during pregnancy can affect a baby before it is born. Experts say alcohol during pregnancy can manifest into fetal alcohol syndrome...
Parents Magazine
Low Amniotic Fluid: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
If you've been diagnosed with low amniotic fluid or have symptoms of it, such as decreased fetal movement, you likely have many concerns. You may be wondering what this means for you and your unborn baby. You may also wonder what it means for your pregnancy. How is low amniotic fluid treated, for example? What happens when you receive this diagnosis?
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.
Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
MedicalXpress
Double embryo transfer in assisted reproduction found to increase the risk of complications in single births
The risk of complications in assisted reproduction is higher when two embryos are transferred, instead of one embryo. This has been shown in a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, which included all births in Sweden 2007–2017. Fertility treatments using assisted reproduction in Sweden are among the safest...
Medical News Today
What to know about nutcracker syndrome
Nutcracker syndrome (NS) is a condition in which two arteries compress the left renal vein (LRV), interfering with blood flow out of the left kidney. The condition has this name because the compression resembles a nutcracker cracking a nut. NS does not always cause symptoms, but some people may experience...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Healthline
What to Know About Subclavian Steal Syndrome
Subclavian steal syndrome occurs when blood flow reverses in one of the arteries supplying blood to the neck, head, and arms. The condition is usually caused by a narrowing in one of the arteries and is treatable. Subclavian steal syndrome is a circulation issue that occurs when blood flow is...
hippocraticpost.com
Carnitine intake is associated with better postnatal growth in very preterm infants
A recent study by the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital shows that carnitine intake in the first postnatal weeks promotes better growth and larger brain size at term equivalent age in very preterm infants. Carnitine intake from breast milk in particular seems to be associated with better growth. The findings were published in Nutrients.
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
cohaitungchi.com
Endometriosis And Thyroid disease: Is There Really A Connection?
As many as 10 in every 100 women are believed to suffer from endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory condition in which the womb’s lining starts building up in areas outside of it, too. These extrauterine endometriosis lesions can affect many different parts of the reproductive system and beyond — the fallopian tubes, ovaries, bladder, and bowels, for instance. Unsurprisingly, persistent pelvic pain is one of the main symptoms.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Postpartum diabetes testing low for women with gestational diabetes
Women with gestational diabetes are seven times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those without, yet over a ten-year period only half of these women were tested for diabetes within six months of giving birth, a new University of Otago study reveals. Anonymized data from the Ministry of...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes
A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
