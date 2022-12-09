Things to do in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There’s plenty to do in Chicagoland this weekend to get in the holiday spirit. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of weekend events.

Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long & Double Feature

Sing-along to a holiday double-feature of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre. Santa will be accompanied by the Music Box organist while the lyrics are projected on the screen for everyone to join in the fun.

A Mexican Christmas

Step back in time and celebrate the season south of the border . The Newberry Consort hosts “A Mexican Christmas,” which features the sights and sounds from 17th century Mexico City. Concerts take place this weekend in Evanston, Lakeview and Little Village.

Hyde Park School of Dance Presents The Nutcracker

Chicago’s Hyde Park School of Dance brings back its annual holiday production of The Nutcracker in a live performance produced and performed by the school’s students and faculty.

Night Market Before Christmas

Skip the big box stores and snag all of your holiday needs from small businesses. T he Sauced Night Market Before Xmas brings more than 40 vendors to the Chicago Athletic Association along with delicious eats and treats.

Grayslake Antique and Flea Market

What’s old is new again at the holiday edition of the Grayslake Antique and Flea Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.

The Second City’s Jingle Bell Ruckus

Looking for laughs? You’ll find plenty of seasonal satire at the McAnich Arts Center in Glen Ellyn as The Second City presents “Jingle Bell Ruckus.” From classic holiday films to beloved Christmas carols, nothing’s off limits during this dysfunctional holiday revue.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram