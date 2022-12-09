ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Gamecocks back above .500 with win over Presbyterian

(WACH) — For the first time since South Carolina Men's Basketball started the season 2-0, the Gamecocks have tallied back to back wins and are back above .500. South Carolina topped visiting Presbyterian 68-57 Sunday to improve to 5-4 on the season. GG Jackson II led the Gamecocks in...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

River Bluff High School celebrates 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking

LEXINGTON, SC — River Bluff High School will be celebrating 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking on Wednesday, December 14th from 11:30am-1pm. The school honors Ella Shumate who was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident in 2011. Ella's father, Devin Shumate, is a Social Studies teacher at...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

CIU names executive vice president as acting President

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia International University has appointed its executive vice president as acting university president while its current president, Dr. Mark Smith, recovers from surgery, the school's Board of Trustees announced Monday. Officials said Executive Vice President Dr. Rick Christman was unanimously selected to serve in place...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia solid waste leaf collection alternate locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option this fall for residents to drop their bagged leaves at designated container locations throughout the City. This newly added service will help keep Columbia beautiful and neighborhoods tidy. Solid Waste will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Irmo's first gun buy back event, a huge success

Hundreds of people showed out in Irmo on Saturday, handing over their guns to Irmo Police in an effort to fight violent crime. The event began at 10 a.m. and a line was already wrapped all the way to broad river road as early as 9:15 a.m. ”We’re just looking...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Newberry County teen reported missing

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County teen was reported missing Friday after reports say she was last seen in Pomaria, SC. Officials say 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen on Blackberry Lane in Pomaria. Deputies say she's 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She was also...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

West Columbia road closures ahead of Parade of Lights

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the West Columbia Parade of Lights, the city has announced road closures at the following intersections. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and 12th Street. Intersection of Augusta Road and 13th Street. Charleston Highway and Meeting Street. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SLED: Former Lexington County deputy charged for off-duty actions

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A former Lexington County deputy has been arrested Monday in connection with two charges stemming from an off-duty incident last summer. According to arrest warrants, Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, of Lexington, SC, willingly and maliciously destroyed the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer on Aug. 10 and was fired on Aug. 11.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies 68-year-old man killed in Newberry County crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an 18-wheeler versus car motor car collision that occurred in the late evening hours on Dec. 9. The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 10:40 pm. According to Coroner...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

One dead after car hits tractor trailer in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly man is dead after officials say his car hit a tractor trailer. The SC Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old from Cross Hill died while driving on SC 39 near Chappells. Officials say the 68-year-old was driving north when their 2018 Ford Pickup Truck crossed the median and hit a 2018 Freight Liner Tractor Trailer that was going south.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter man charged with setting fire to vacant facility

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy