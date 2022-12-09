Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Gamecocks back above .500 with win over Presbyterian
(WACH) — For the first time since South Carolina Men's Basketball started the season 2-0, the Gamecocks have tallied back to back wins and are back above .500. South Carolina topped visiting Presbyterian 68-57 Sunday to improve to 5-4 on the season. GG Jackson II led the Gamecocks in...
Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd enters transfer portal, according to reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team is reportedly losing a huge part of their offense. According to multiple reports on Monday, the Gamecock running back has entered the transfer portal. This is first being reported by The Athletic, On3, and 247Sports. This comes after Lloyd posted...
No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
River Bluff High School celebrates 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking
LEXINGTON, SC — River Bluff High School will be celebrating 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking on Wednesday, December 14th from 11:30am-1pm. The school honors Ella Shumate who was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident in 2011. Ella's father, Devin Shumate, is a Social Studies teacher at...
CIU names executive vice president as acting President
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia International University has appointed its executive vice president as acting university president while its current president, Dr. Mark Smith, recovers from surgery, the school's Board of Trustees announced Monday. Officials said Executive Vice President Dr. Rick Christman was unanimously selected to serve in place...
Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
Columbia Fire working to fix cut gas line on Spears Creek Church Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to repair a cut natural gas line in northeast Richland County on Monday. Officials say expect delays on or near Spears Creek Church Road and Liberty Ridge Drive. There are no injuries, but drivers are encouraged to seek...
City of Columbia solid waste leaf collection alternate locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option this fall for residents to drop their bagged leaves at designated container locations throughout the City. This newly added service will help keep Columbia beautiful and neighborhoods tidy. Solid Waste will...
Irmo's first gun buy back event, a huge success
Hundreds of people showed out in Irmo on Saturday, handing over their guns to Irmo Police in an effort to fight violent crime. The event began at 10 a.m. and a line was already wrapped all the way to broad river road as early as 9:15 a.m. ”We’re just looking...
Sunday stays cloudy, but gets cooler with showers for most of the day
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The clouds that have been stuck here for the weekend will eventually give way to some showers. A wave of energy comes through to bring up showers for most of Sunday. Rain chances will be scattered for most of the day, impacting most parts of the...
Newberry County teen reported missing
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County teen was reported missing Friday after reports say she was last seen in Pomaria, SC. Officials say 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen on Blackberry Lane in Pomaria. Deputies say she's 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She was also...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
West Columbia road closures ahead of Parade of Lights
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the West Columbia Parade of Lights, the city has announced road closures at the following intersections. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and 12th Street. Intersection of Augusta Road and 13th Street. Charleston Highway and Meeting Street. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5...
SLED: Former Lexington County deputy charged for off-duty actions
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A former Lexington County deputy has been arrested Monday in connection with two charges stemming from an off-duty incident last summer. According to arrest warrants, Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, of Lexington, SC, willingly and maliciously destroyed the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer on Aug. 10 and was fired on Aug. 11.
The work week starts off dry, but rain is lining up to make a return
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a wet end to the weekend, we finally get a break from all of the rain. Skies, however, will still be stuck on the cloudy side. We get a couple of peaks of sunshine towards the end of the day, but clouds will still be stuck around.
Coroner identifies 68-year-old man killed in Newberry County crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an 18-wheeler versus car motor car collision that occurred in the late evening hours on Dec. 9. The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 10:40 pm. According to Coroner...
Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
One dead after car hits tractor trailer in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly man is dead after officials say his car hit a tractor trailer. The SC Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old from Cross Hill died while driving on SC 39 near Chappells. Officials say the 68-year-old was driving north when their 2018 Ford Pickup Truck crossed the median and hit a 2018 Freight Liner Tractor Trailer that was going south.
Aiken County man found dead after reported drive-by shooting: coroner said
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken victim has been identified after a reported drive-by shooting late Friday night, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. Officials say Christopher Croft Sr., 43, of Aiken, was found dead in a home on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW in Aiken.
Sumter man charged with setting fire to vacant facility
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.
