GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Port avenges earlier loss to DeSoto

NORTH PORT — Heading into North Port’s rematch against DeSoto County on Thursday night, shooting guard Gwen Tsoukalas said the Bobcats had one thing on their minds: Avenging their 48-41 loss to the Bulldogs on Nov. 18.

“We wanted our get-back,” Tsoukalas said. “They definitely shouldn’t have beaten us the first time.”

Eager for revenge, North Port battled neck-and-neck with DeSoto and pulled out a narrow 55-52 victory.

Like their first meeting, Thursday’s game was not decided until the fourth quarter. The Bobcats changed their strategy, pressuring the Bulldogs.

“First game we went zone defense, and they kept pulling us,” Tsoukalas said. “Then we went into man. Tonight, we just wanted to go man for the game, so that’s what we did.”

The Bulldogs’ offense was definitely disrupted.

In the first quarter, Tsoukalas helped set the tone, scoring the game’s first four points. That lead didn’t last long, as DeSoto bounced back for a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bobcats’ defense began to assert itself, forcing turnovers and flooding the paint to prevent DeSoto rebounds. North Port forced 18 turnovers while committing just eight itself as it built a 29-22 halftime lead.

DeSoto got its turnover woes under control int he second half and trailed just 41-36 entering the fourth quarter.

To open the final period, DeSoto power forward Yahri Tyler knocked down four straight point and cut the North Port lead to 41-40. Down the stretch, the score was tied three times.

Finally, tied 46-46, Tsoukalas drained a crucial three-pointer to give the Bobcats a lead they would not relinquish.

DeSoto coach Ardine Primus said the Bobcats’ defensive aggressiveness was the difference in the game.

“I saw a few things we need to work on,” Primus said. “I think their defense (North Port) was more aggressive. They wanted it. I think we got beat on the defensive end. Their game preparedness overall. I think they were really more focused than we were coming out.

“North Port is a good team,” Primus added. “They are a sound team. They have good fundamentals, and they were able to execute that tonight.”

Tsoukalas led North Port with 19 points and four three-pointers. The Bulldogs offense was led by Lazaiya Kinville, who scored 15 points. Yahri and Zeri Tyler, each had 11 points.

With the win, the Bobcats snapped a two-game losing streak, and improved to 5-5.