Honolulu, HI

Oahu teen survives hit-and-run, urges everyone to be safe on roads

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been nearly two months since Dylan Sasano’s life changed.

“As soon as I walked off the crosswalk, I got hit,” said Dylan Sasano, a victim of a hit-and-run crash.

The 14-year-old was walking to school in Nuuanu when he was struck by a car that police said ran a red light. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported Sasano suffered injuries to his head and upper body and he’s still on a long road to recovery.

“This is my second concussion and it makes it hard for me to talk and say what I think,” Sasano said.

Sasano is grateful he survived, but that’s not always the case in traffic incidents. According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, traffic fatalities continue to rise this year compared to last year.

HDOT reported as of Nov. 9, there were 103 traffic deaths compared to 78 for the same time period last year. Meanwhile, failure to render aid can come with heavy consequences like up to 10 years in prison.

“People will stop on the road after they’ve hit a dog, why would you not stop for a human being,” said Ret. Lt. William Hankins, former Maui Police Department Traffic Commander and current Hawaii Highway Safety Commission Board Member.

Experts said hit-and-run crashes are difficult to solve, but the public can help by being good witnesses and remembering things like a vehicle’s make, model and license plate number.

“A lot of times what people may do is they may hit someone, they may pull over for a second, get scared, get in their car and drive away. It’s that fraction of a second that they pull over and stop that you can get a picture,” Hankins said.

Sasano hopes drivers and pedestrians will be safe so no one will have to experience what he went through.

“Before I looked at life like I had a lot of time left, but because of this incident I’m more grateful that I did live,” said Sasano.

