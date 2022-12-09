Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Spartans boy’s hockey wins road battle against Denfeld
The Superior Spartans boy’s hockey team was on the road on Saturday taking on the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. Denfeld came into the game looking for their third win of the season. The Hunters got out to the start they wanted opening the scoring with a powerplay goal from Andy...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey drops a spot, Bell named defender of week
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team slipped one spot to number eight in the latest USCHO.com poll. Additionally Ashton Bell earned WCHA Defender of the Week honors for the second time this season. The fifth year senior scored twice Friday in a four point game, adding...
WDIO-TV
CSS men’s hockey team skated their way back into the winning column
After their game with Saint John’s University on November 19th ended in a tie, The College of St. Scholastica (CSS) was back on the ice on Friday. The Saints were looking to get back in the winning column as they battled against Northland College. Lumberjack’s Eric Honold scored the...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ties St. Thomas on Sophie’s Squad night
The No. 7/8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on St. Thomas. Saturday also marked the return of the Sophie’s Squad initiative between both the men and women teams. Creating a platform to raise funds and awareness towards mental health, Sophie’s Squad had already made upwards of $9.000 in merchandise sales after the end of the game.
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey falls to Denver in overtime once again
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was at home on Saturday taking on the top seeded Denver Pioneers after falling in last nights game 3-2 in overtime. The Bulldogs gave up the first goal of the game but Dominic James tied the match on the powerplay...
WDIO-TV
Keeping safe on the ice: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show
Arrowhead’s Ice Fishing and Winter Show only comes once a year and it features a wide variety of new products and accessories. Whether you need a new challenge, or are novel to the ice fishing scene, you will find what you are looking for here. “We cater to the...
WDIO-TV
Karen Stromme named National Girls and Women in Sports honoree
On Saturday the 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota award winners were announced. Hall of famer from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Karen Stromme was named special merit award winner. stromme has held numerous positions at the University including coaching the UMD women’s basketball and golf teams....
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week
The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
boreal.org
Light snow and freezing drizzle end tonight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 10 , 2022. Light snow and freezing drizzle will end tonight. Up to another inch of accumulation possible in eastern portions of the Arrowhead through early Sunday morning. Roads may be slippery. Areas of fog likely overnight. Visibility may be as low as 1/4 mile in spots. Use caution if traveling tonight.
Watch Dan Hanger Face Another Comedy Of Errors Live On Duluth’s FOX 21 News
I've said it before and it continues to ring true today. Dan Hanger, the lead anchor for FOX 21 in Duluth, is one of a kind. He continues to have a unique, irreverent approach to the nightly local 9:00 p.m. newscast in Duluth. That approach has created truly memorable moments,...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
WDIO-TV
New renovations at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is celebrating the recent work done on their Duluth campus, as new renovations have recently wrapped up. Center Director Brandon Torgerson says, “We’ve done a lot. We’ve renovated our entire main campus.”. Last year the nonprofit finished the apartment building having all...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
WDIO-TV
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
WDIO-TV
140 years of Duluth Pack have been built by hand
Like every bag, Duluth Pack has been built by hand. And on Monday, the company celebrated 140 years. “We are Americana. That’s the best way to sum it up is made in America for 140 years,” President and CEO Tom Sega said. “Doesn’t get any better than that.”
FOX 21 Online
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
KAAL-TV
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
Comments / 0