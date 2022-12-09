ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, TX

Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one

LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree...
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
Brazos Valley Happenings | Dec. 9 to Dec. 11

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Here are some fun events to fill up your first weekend of December in the Brazos Valley. Come enjoy live music, food trucks and a pop-up bar at The Locals largest market. Over 50 vendors will be there selling home goods, produce, pet products and accessories.
Winter Wonderland event is bringing Santa to Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas — RCI Sports Management is inviting everyone to its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bryan Midtown Park. An abundance of activities will be available for the whole family to enjoy and it's all for free. The list of...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
SignatureCare Emergency Room to host sensory toy drive for special needs children and elders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SignatureCare emergency center is set to host a sensory toy drive on Dec. 7 to meet the need of giving back to special needs children and elders. "Three years ago I started working with Signature Care and they asked me what I was passionate about, and one of the things is autism, Alzheimer's and dementia. Throughout Aggieland we see toy drives all the time but no one has done a sensory toy drive," said marketing supervisor Ashley Allen.
