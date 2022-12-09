Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel 25
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
Centerville crash kills three, severely injures one
LEON COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, Texas DPS reported a fatal crash occurred in Centerville at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people died and one was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Charger struck a tree...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
The Wall That Heals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Wall That Heals announces the program is bringing it's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center to Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station on Apr. 27 to 30. The replica is a three-quarter scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for familial assault charges
BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault family violence charges, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Thomas Navarro, the man in question, reportedly was on parole from a previous familial assault charge against...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Former Executive Director of The 12th Man Foundation, Harry J. Green, has passed away
BRYAN, Texas — Owner of Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Centers, Chelsea Jones, announced the death of her uncle Harry J. Green on Monday, Dec. 12. Green was a prominent member of the Bryan/College Station community as he helped build the Aggie athletics program into the successful organization it is today.
City of Bryan: Marca Ewers-Shurtleff holds substantial lead over A.J. Renold
BRYAN, Texas — A spokesperson for the City of Bryan has provided an update on the Single Member District 5 Runoff Election between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold. Here are the Early Voting and Election Day Totals provided by the City of Bryan:. Marca Ewers-Shurtleff - 497 votes (70.3%)
Local runners, medical experts weigh in on marathon prep prior to local competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m., local residents will be participating in the BCS marathon and half marathon at Wolf Pen Creek. Running half and full marathons is no easy feat, as runners need to train their bodies extensively for months leading up to the race.
A Shot in the Dark offers free after-hours flu shots in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) is putting on a free flu clinic event, A Shot in the Dark, on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bryan. Adults 18 years and older will be able to visit 201 North Texas Avenue to receive a free flu shot.
The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins effort to raise $1.5 million
BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station joins numerous locations across the country in The National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge to raise $1.5 million on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Captain of The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, Timothy Isreal, will be ringing...
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will be performing its annual Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church in Bryan on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. Hear performances of the Brazos Breeze's standard pieces with the addition of Sergey Khvoshchinsky's adaptation of Christmas Music Box. An...
Brazos Valley Happenings | Dec. 9 to Dec. 11
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Here are some fun events to fill up your first weekend of December in the Brazos Valley. Come enjoy live music, food trucks and a pop-up bar at The Locals largest market. Over 50 vendors will be there selling home goods, produce, pet products and accessories.
Winter Wonderland event is bringing Santa to Midtown Park
BRYAN, Texas — RCI Sports Management is inviting everyone to its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bryan Midtown Park. An abundance of activities will be available for the whole family to enjoy and it's all for free. The list of...
Enjoy downtown Bryan with a Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8
BRYAN, Texas — In need of some more festivities this holiday season? Check out the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade taking place on Thursday, Dec. 6. At 4 p.m., the streets will close in preparation for the parade, which is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park in the closed area on the street.
The city of College Station is working with residents on a redevelopment area plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since College Station adopted its comprehensive planning effort last year, the city has been working on ways to make the area near the intersection of Texas Avenue and University Drive a more welcoming part of the city. "Between Texas Avenue and University Drive, these are...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
SignatureCare Emergency Room to host sensory toy drive for special needs children and elders
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — SignatureCare emergency center is set to host a sensory toy drive on Dec. 7 to meet the need of giving back to special needs children and elders. "Three years ago I started working with Signature Care and they asked me what I was passionate about, and one of the things is autism, Alzheimer's and dementia. Throughout Aggieland we see toy drives all the time but no one has done a sensory toy drive," said marketing supervisor Ashley Allen.
Custom "God of Mischief" Dodge Charger lives up to its name in Waller County police chase
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — According to Waller County police, a car chase ended after police deployed spike strips on a custom painted "Loki" Dodge Charger at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 4. To give some background, "Loki" is a popular Marvel comics supervillain, so an incident like this may have...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 1