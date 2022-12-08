Read full article on original website
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
esuwarriors.com
#10 Warriors Close Calendar with Strong Performance at Nassau Open
NASSAU, N.Y. – In its final competition before the holiday season, the 10th ranked East Stroudsburg University women's wrestling team tallied nine medalists and three Warriors earned gold medals at their respective weight class on Sunday at Nassau Community College's Lions' Main Gym. Taking first-place were Alanna Barberio (109),...
esuwarriors.com
Strong Second Half Pushes Warriors Past Georgian Court
LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Tied 31-31 with under four minutes left in the first half, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball finished the first half with a 12-5 run and exploded with 65 second half points to take home a 108-86 win over Georgian Court in the non-conference finale on Friday night at the GCU Wellness Center.
esuwarriors.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at Holy Family
PHILADELPHIA – The East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team dropped their final non-conference game of the season as Holy Family took down the Warriors, 61-37, on Saturday afternoon at the Campus Center. The Warriors' three-game win streak came to an end, falling to 6-2 overall, while the Tigers improve...
mediafeed.org
Lehigh University will cost you this much
Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow Sunday and when might it snow next?
For those in the southern plains of the Lehigh Valley, Sunday’s snow didn’t even rise to the level of nuisance. Lehigh Valley International Airport registered just a trace by 7 p.m. But in northern Northampton County into the higher elevations of the Pocono Mountains in Monroe County, it...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond
Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
thebvnewspaper.com
University president involved in lawsuit
BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird
The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Lehigh Valley weather: Wet snow possible Sunday near I-78, with more to the north
Following a sunny, seasonable late-autumn Saturday, the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the region’s official point for climate-data collection, a slight chance of snow showers arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday, with snow likely before 11 a.m. then changing over to rain, according to the weather service forecast. Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance for snow to mix in, then the work week starts out dry under mostly cloudy skies.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
