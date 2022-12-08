ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

#10 Warriors Close Calendar with Strong Performance at Nassau Open

NASSAU, N.Y. – In its final competition before the holiday season, the 10th ranked East Stroudsburg University women's wrestling team tallied nine medalists and three Warriors earned gold medals at their respective weight class on Sunday at Nassau Community College's Lions' Main Gym. Taking first-place were Alanna Barberio (109),...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Strong Second Half Pushes Warriors Past Georgian Court

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Tied 31-31 with under four minutes left in the first half, the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball finished the first half with a 12-5 run and exploded with 65 second half points to take home a 108-86 win over Georgian Court in the non-conference finale on Friday night at the GCU Wellness Center.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Women’s Basketball Falls at Holy Family

PHILADELPHIA – The East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team dropped their final non-conference game of the season as Holy Family took down the Warriors, 61-37, on Saturday afternoon at the Campus Center. The Warriors' three-game win streak came to an end, falling to 6-2 overall, while the Tigers improve...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
mediafeed.org

Lehigh University will cost you this much

Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond

Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
LONG POND, PA
thebvnewspaper.com

University president involved in lawsuit

BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WBRE

Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird

The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Wet snow possible Sunday near I-78, with more to the north

Following a sunny, seasonable late-autumn Saturday, the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the region’s official point for climate-data collection, a slight chance of snow showers arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday, with snow likely before 11 a.m. then changing over to rain, according to the weather service forecast. Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance for snow to mix in, then the work week starts out dry under mostly cloudy skies.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

