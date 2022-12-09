Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022
Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
St. Joe’s Prep dominates Harrisburg to secure another PIAA Class 6A football title
Mighty St. Joseph’s Prep wasn’t about to let a second straight bite at the Class 6A apple get away. In fact, the Hawks emptied all the baskets and nearly bought the whole orchard Saturday night at Chapman Field. Samaj Jones threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as...
Snyder flies high for Herd in win over Mechanicsburg
Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — Carlisle got their annual Carlisle Classic underway Friday night, with the Thundering Herd taking on Mechanicsburg in the night cap. The Wildcats gave the host team a good run, keeping things close through three quarters, but led by Jeremiah Snyder, the Thundering Herd pulled away in the fourth quarter for a […]
Marissa Gingrich leads Mifflin County past Dallastown
Marissa Gingrich had 17 points for Mifflin County in a 42-37 win over Dallastown. Aija Bender added six points, and Amelia Leister, Jacee Cunningham and Riley Hine each had four.
Parker Smith, Jaydon Smith, Julian Christopher all hit double-figures but Carlisle falls to Hempfield
Three different Carlisle players hit double-figures Saturday but it wasn’t enough in a 48-44 loss to Hempfield. Parker Smith led the Thundering Herd with 11 points, and Jaydon Smith and Julian Christopher each had 11. Jeremiah Snyder added seven points.
Jayla Koser, Emma Cleland, Addie Huber lead Middletown past CD East
Jayla Koser had a double-double and Middletown ran away from CD East 62-37 Friday in its tip-off tournament. Koser finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Emma Cleland led Middletown in scoring with 17, and Addie Huber had 15.
Live updates: St. Joseph’s Prep leads Harrisburg 42-0 in fourth quarter of 6A state title game
Harrisburg will take on St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday night in the PIAA 6A state title game. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and will close out the weekend of state title games at Cumberland Valley.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys, wrestlers have good days
Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Zac Brown Band ‘From The Fire Tour’ coming to Hershey in summer 2023
The Zac Brown Band will bring its “From The Fire Tour” to Hershey this coming summer. The concert will be at 7 p.m. July 1, 2023, in Hersheypark Stadium with special guest King Calaway. The Zac Brown Band is no stranger to central Pa. fans. The band last...
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium next year
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will bring “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour to Hershey next year. Live Nation announced today the tour featuring the classic rock bands will start in July in Florida and end Sept. 17 at Camden, New Jersey. They will perform on Sept. 3...
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year. The presale for tickets for the 8 p.m. March 23, 2023, concert begin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. The concert date, according to Hershey,...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/10/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 10. Claris Ina Knouse of Green Park entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter where she had resided for the past year and was under hospice care for the past six months. She was...
abc27.com
We Salute You: Robert Tenta
(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Robert Tenta. Tenta served in the Navy from 1957 to 1959 aboard USS Wasp. He was a longtime employee of Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. He lived in Shippensburg and Newville and passed away this year. Tenta would have been 83 years old on Saturday.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0