Steelton, PA

PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights

The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022

Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’

Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Snyder flies high for Herd in win over Mechanicsburg

Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — Carlisle got their annual Carlisle Classic underway Friday night, with the Thundering Herd taking on Mechanicsburg in the night cap. The Wildcats gave the host team a good run, keeping things close through three quarters, but led by Jeremiah Snyder, the Thundering Herd pulled away in the fourth quarter for a […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys, wrestlers have good days

Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: Robert Tenta

(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 salutes Robert Tenta. Tenta served in the Navy from 1957 to 1959 aboard USS Wasp. He was a longtime employee of Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. He lived in Shippensburg and Newville and passed away this year. Tenta would have been 83 years old on Saturday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
