St. Cloud State University
St. Cloud State to host six ceremonies for Fall 2022 Commencement
St. Cloud State University will celebrate Fall 2022 graduates during six commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15-16. Ceremonies begin Dec. 15 with the 5 p.m. ceremony featuring students from the College of Liberal Arts and School of the Arts, followed by the 7 p.m. ceremony featuring School of Public Affairs and University College graduates.
St. Cloud State University
St. Cloud State Professor receives 2022 ASHE Individual Service Award
The American Society of Hispanic Economists (ASHE) recently announced that St. Cloud State University Professor of Economics Dr. Monica García-Pérez has received the 2022 ASHE Individual Service Award for the work she has devoted to ASHE. “I am deeply honored by this award and the recognition of my...
St. Cloud State University
Huskies Highlight: Taylor Lind uses hockey to discover her passion for teaching
St. Cloud State University Women’s Hockey senior Taylor Lind is taking the term student-athlete to the next level. Lind has been student teaching by day and starring for the Huskies by night, with St. Cloud State off to their best start in over a decade. Lind only missed three...
