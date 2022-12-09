Yuba City Christmas Stroll canceled due to possible high winds

Saturday’s Christmas Stroll in the Plumas Street shopping district of Yuba City was canceled Thursday due to a high wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The decision to cancel the event came at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, as voted upon by the board of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association. President of the board, Sandee Drown, said that to her knowledge this was the first time that the event had been canceled due to weather issues since 2009.