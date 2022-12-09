Read full article on original website
Related
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Butler
The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Butler to take on the Grizzlies on Monday, Dec. 12. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in El Dorado with the men's game to follow...
🏀 MBB: Dragons end skid in dramatic fashion
DODGE CITY, Kan. — The Dragons ended a four-game losing skid Saturday in Dodge City, but the victory did not come easily. Hutchinson kept a four-point buffer for most of the final five minutes until the Conqs made their move to take the lead. Dodge City went up by...
🏈 Kedzior powering Blue Dragon backfield in second go-around at National Title
Dylan Kedzior did not see much of the field during his freshman year two seasons ago. The third-year sophomore, who was a freshman in Drew Dallas' first season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College football team in 2020, was a special teams player who made the most of the his time when he jogged with the unit onto the field. He did rotate through on offense - the Claremore, Oklahoma native rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
NCAA violations followed former Kan. community college coach
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The NCAA placed Missouri Southern State's football program on three years of probation after finding that former coach Jeff Sims acted as if he and his staff did not have to follow compliance regulations. The school in Joplin, Missouri, hired Sims shortly after one of...
Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
NWester: Plainville teenager not alone in going extra mile(s)
As adults, we can all probably reflect on a time when we can point to one person who made a huge difference in our lives. For Cameron Lindsey, that just might be a guy in a lime green shirt who seemed to appear out of nowhere at a most difficult time in a road race.
Central Kansas Christian Academy to present Christmas musical Dec. 15
In the biblical story of the three wise men, they had a long and difficult journey to meet the baby Jesus. But during rehearsals for a holiday musical happening Dec. 15, students from Central Kansas Christian Academy have enjoyed getting to learn more about the famous Christmas story with a first-hand perspective as “wise guys”, “camel boys”, “cooks”, and other roles. The characters journey from the east, following a star in the night sky to find something unexpected.
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Brit Spaugh Zoo cougar exhibit expansion nearing completion
Tommie and Tanner are getting a bigger home. Brit Spaugh Zoo staff in Great Bend are nearing completion of a larger exhibit for the two cougars. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the space will more than triple from 512 square feet to nearly 1,800 square feet. "We added in a...
Focus on Hoisington show (12/8)
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Dec. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Continuing coverage: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect in a 1980 cold case homicide was arrested. Mary Robin Walter, a 23-year-old wife and mother, was killed on Jan. 24, 1980, just west of Great Bend in her mobile home. Despite having gathered a substantial amount of information […]
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
🎤 Forward Ever: Kidney donor, Hays assistant principal Shauna Zweifel
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kidney donor and Hays Middle School assistant principal Shauna Zweifel.
More dense fog advisories for counties in our area
Dense fog advisories are once again in effect for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon for Marion County. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog is forecast. Temperatures remain below freezing in some areas...
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign
If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended
UPDATE 10 a.m. Saturday: The dense fog advisory for Ellsworth Lincoln Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties has been extended to noon. Dense fog advisories are in effect for most counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon. Saturday...
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
Barton County Sheriff: Hanks arrest for 1980 murder is historical
There is no statute of limitations in homicide cases. That's how, on Thursday, 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks was arrested on second-degree murder charges from the death of Mary Robin Walter, stemming back nearly 43 years. Friday morning, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Barton County Attorney Levi Morris, and various other law enforcement officers held a press conference at the Barton County Courthouse to discuss the case.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0