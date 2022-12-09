ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Related
Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Butler

The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Butler to take on the Grizzlies on Monday, Dec. 12. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in El Dorado with the men's game to follow...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Dragons end skid in dramatic fashion

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The Dragons ended a four-game losing skid Saturday in Dodge City, but the victory did not come easily. Hutchinson kept a four-point buffer for most of the final five minutes until the Conqs made their move to take the lead. Dodge City went up by...
DODGE CITY, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Kedzior powering Blue Dragon backfield in second go-around at National Title

Dylan Kedzior did not see much of the field during his freshman year two seasons ago. The third-year sophomore, who was a freshman in Drew Dallas' first season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College football team in 2020, was a special teams player who made the most of the his time when he jogged with the unit onto the field. He did rotate through on offense - the Claremore, Oklahoma native rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion

Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Central Kansas Christian Academy to present Christmas musical Dec. 15

In the biblical story of the three wise men, they had a long and difficult journey to meet the baby Jesus. But during rehearsals for a holiday musical happening Dec. 15, students from Central Kansas Christian Academy have enjoyed getting to learn more about the famous Christmas story with a first-hand perspective as “wise guys”, “camel boys”, “cooks”, and other roles. The characters journey from the east, following a star in the night sky to find something unexpected.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Focus on Hoisington show (12/8)

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Dec. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

More dense fog advisories for counties in our area

Dense fog advisories are once again in effect for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon for Marion County. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog is forecast. Temperatures remain below freezing in some areas...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign

If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended

UPDATE 10 a.m. Saturday: The dense fog advisory for Ellsworth Lincoln Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties has been extended to noon. Dense fog advisories are in effect for most counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon. Saturday...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree

A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff: Hanks arrest for 1980 murder is historical

There is no statute of limitations in homicide cases. That's how, on Thursday, 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks was arrested on second-degree murder charges from the death of Mary Robin Walter, stemming back nearly 43 years. Friday morning, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Barton County Attorney Levi Morris, and various other law enforcement officers held a press conference at the Barton County Courthouse to discuss the case.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
