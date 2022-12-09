Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
Bettendorf man accused of stalking using Apple AirTags
Three hidden AirTags were reportedly found on the victim's vehicle, according to records.
KWQC
Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time. According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer. During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of...
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
aroundptown.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Police Pursuit (video/photos)
A burglary suspect was apprehended in rural Prophetstown on Thursday morning at approximately 8:10AM according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The arrest was the result of an incident that occurred around 3:15AM Tuesday, December 5th when a break-in to a building owned by Josh Hovey of Prophetstown near Washington and Lomax Roads was observed and interrupted on a security camera.
KWQC
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
WHITESIDE CO., Ill (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested with the help of a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Jacob Austin, 40, was charged with burglary and traffic offenses, after being transported to Whiteside County Jail. On Thursday, at 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
KWQC
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case
Nelly Cheboi was named CNN Hero of the Year. Cheboi is an 2016 Augastana Colelge graduate. Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues. Officials with the Mercer County Ambulance District say following the COVID-19 pandemic, local, regional, and national staffing has reached...
KWQC
Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
KWQC
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
KWQC
Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee. Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash. Officers learned...
KWQC
Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling
STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
ourquadcities.com
2 with injuries, garage fire, under investigation
An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill. At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release. Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of...
KWQC
Davenport Police Association holds 20th annual Toy Drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toy drive Saturday and Sunday is expected to give over 1,700 kids a little joy this season and beyond. Davenport Police Association hosted its 20th annual Toy Drive, with all the donated gifts and proceeds going to the Family Resources Program. The event was held at Northpark Mall near Firestone and organizers are expecting over 700 families to be supported by the drive.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Pay raises for two WIU employee groups; juvenile arrested for threats
One of the groups represents nearly 90 building service employees at Western Illinois University. Their 2% pay hike is retroactive to July 1. The other agreement covers close to 70 clerical workers. They will receive a raise of one-dollar an hour, also retroactive to July 1. In both cases, the...
KWQC
Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
Whiteside County K9 unit tracks down burglary suspect following pursuit Thursday morning
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A burglary suspect was caught in Whiteside County after a police pursuit thanks to the efforts of a K9 unit, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at about 8:10 a.m., deputies were on a routine patrol...
Comments / 0