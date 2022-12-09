ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time. According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer. During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of...
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Police Pursuit (video/photos)

A burglary suspect was apprehended in rural Prophetstown on Thursday morning at approximately 8:10AM according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The arrest was the result of an incident that occurred around 3:15AM Tuesday, December 5th when a break-in to a building owned by Josh Hovey of Prophetstown near Washington and Lomax Roads was observed and interrupted on a security camera.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KWQC

Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man

WHITESIDE CO., Ill (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested with the help of a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Jacob Austin, 40, was charged with burglary and traffic offenses, after being transported to Whiteside County Jail. On Thursday, at 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case

Nelly Cheboi was named CNN Hero of the Year. Cheboi is an 2016 Augastana Colelge graduate. Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues. Officials with the Mercer County Ambulance District say following the COVID-19 pandemic, local, regional, and national staffing has reached...
KWQC

Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.
STERLING, IL
KCJJ

IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle

Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death

A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 with injuries, garage fire, under investigation

An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill. At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release. Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of...
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Davenport Police Association holds 20th annual Toy Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toy drive Saturday and Sunday is expected to give over 1,700 kids a little joy this season and beyond. Davenport Police Association hosted its 20th annual Toy Drive, with all the donated gifts and proceeds going to the Family Resources Program. The event was held at Northpark Mall near Firestone and organizers are expecting over 700 families to be supported by the drive.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy