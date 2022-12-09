Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO