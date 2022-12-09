Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one) (four, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. MyDaY. Month:...
Nebraska lands talented JUCO edge rusher Kai Wallin
One of the nation’s top junior college edge rusher prospects has decided on Nebraska. Sacramento (Calif.) American Rivers CC edge rusher Kai Wallin announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday after taking an official visit over the weekend. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Wallin has an FBS-ready frame that...
Nebraska lands three-star cornerback Syncere Safeeullah
As soon as Evan Cooper took over as Nebraska’s defensive backs coach, Syncere Safeeullah kept hearing about how he could be a Husker. Daily conversations between the two of them helped Safeeullah see himself at Nebraska, and when Cooper stopped by IMG Academy on Monday morning, Safeeullah had a surprise for him. The three-star cornerback prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska over offers Boston College, Kentucky, Memphis and Mississippi.
McKewon: Three takes on juco pass rusher Kai Wallin committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Sacramento (Calif.) American River Community College pass rusher Kai Wallin. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder:. Decent numbers, good film, good offer list. Wallin had five sacks for American River, but his Hudl highlight film shows a variety of good plays made as a pass rusher and a run defender. He can run around a lineman or bull a tackle back into the quarterback. He can chase down a back laterally and also get his hands up in the passing lane. Offers from Oregon State, Kansas and Indiana indicate Wallin has a desirable skillset beyond an immediate need at Nebraska.
9 things we learned this week in Nebraska sports
As the holiday season gets into full swing, it was a loaded week across Nebraska sports. The volleyball team competed in the NCAA Tournament, the basketball teams took the court, and the football team continues to take shape under new coach Matt Rhule. Here's 9 things we learned this week...
Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
Nebraska is setting new 'standard' as it embraces identity on defense
Matt Painter was asked a simple question after Purdue’s 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. What's different about this season's Huskers?. “They defend,” the Purdue coach said. “They play defense.”. Simple as it sounds, Painter is right — an improved defense is the biggest difference...
McKewon: Matt Rhule’s ‘mission’ is possible at Nebraska – with patience
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule must do well in a recruit’s living room, if the stump speeches he gives to Nebraska fans — like the one on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena — are much indication. While Rhule quipped that sometimes the best move in public speaking...
Shatel: There's something about Fred Hoiberg's team — and Matt Rhule could learn from it
Matt Rhule spoke. He led the “Go Big Red” chant. The people cheered. But I hope last Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena he watched, too. And listened. What he would have seen and heard is what really gets Husker fans fired up and jumping up out of their seats.
How to watch the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament
The schedule has been set for the college volleyball Final Four in Omaha this week. The four teams competing for a national title at CHI Health Center: San Diego, Texas, Louisville and Pittsburgh. The first national semifinal will be Texas vs. San Diego at 6 p.m. Thursday. The match will...
LSW's Kennadi Williams commits to Nebraska to play softball and basketball
Lincoln Southwest multi-sport standout Kennadi Williams announced Sunday her commitment to the Nebraska softball and women's basketball programs. Williams revealed the news in an Instagram post. "I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support!" she wrote. "I can't wait to be a...
'This is a mission for us' Matt Rhule pumps up Husker crowd with halftime speech
LINCOLN — He walked out before the steam burst and, minutes later, had one last thing to say as the Husker band blared the fight song. “GO BIG RED!” That was Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule’s final thought to an approving Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd Saturday afternoon. Rhule, hired two weeks ago, appeared by himself at halftime of the NU-Purdue men’s basketball game, walking out before his name was called and ceremonial steam blasted from several machines.
Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of loan scheme
LINCOLN — An Iowa bank, one of the many victims in a purported bank fraud case, is asking for an emergency court hearing and the appointment of a special investigator to determine whether the estate of a Lincoln businessman has sufficient funds to pay back at least $44 million in loans.
Nebraska volleyball setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal
Nebraska volleyball player Anni Evans has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. That allows other schools to recruit her. Evans could have two more years of eligibility. The walk-on from Waverly appeared in 27 matches this season, including as a starter in the two-setter rotation during the NCAA Tournament.
Amie Just: Saturday proved one thing for Nebrasketball: Don't count out the Fighting Freds
One word came to mind for Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. In the moment, Hoiberg stood near the scorer’s table with his hands on his hips as he watched not one, not two, not three, but four shots after offensive rebounds clank off the rim on a crucial possession late in the second half against No. 4 Purdue.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Editorial: Will new leaders risk fixing our property taxes?
In less than a month, rural Nebraskans will begin watching a new governor and Legislature choose their answer to a question posed here before:. Will the 108th Legislature be the one to finally “grasp the nettle” (meaning “tackle a difficulty boldly”) of unequal property tax burdens across Nebraska?
Omaha’s Capitol District lands first major office tenant and a 350-seat sports-centric restaurant
OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
Letter to the Editor: Help ensure accuracy of broadband map
We serve as elected public service commissioners representing Nebraska. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses as well as manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service. Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out...
Nebraska Farm Bureau elects new leadership at 105th annual meeting and convention
KEARNEY — Katie Olson, a member of Holt County Farm Bureau, was elected as the first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau at its annual meeting Tuesday in Kearney. Olson has been a bureau member for nearly 20 years. She and her husband, James, grow corn and soybeans and raise cow/calf pairs near Atkinson.
