Saturday’s Olivehurst Christmas Parade canceled

The Olivehurst Christmas Parade that was set to take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Olivehurst will be canceled this year due to projected high winds in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory yesterday afternoon that will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Heavy rains and winds between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected. Risks to the local area were listed as moderate with the potential for downed trees and possible power outages. Unsecured items could be impacted or blown away, including temporary structures and holiday decorations, and driving conditions could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.