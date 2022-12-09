Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Price enters transfer portal
Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. Price, son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, played at A&M Consolidated. Devin Price had four receptions this season for 52 yards. He appeared in all 12 games, making starts against Miami, Auburn and UMass.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station graduate Kate Georgiades makes ESPN's play of week with Houston volleyball team
University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades saw her season end in a loss to top-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday, but her save against South Dakota on Dec. 2 was ESPN’s play of the week. The College Station graduate returned the ball by racing after it and diving over a table well beyond the backline. Video of the play went viral.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State
As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena. While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong. The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weese: Aydan Martinez-Brown's emergence fuels Cougars' run to state
SAN ANTONIO — The legend of College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown continues to grow. The sophomore entered the season as an unknown, but now he has everyone’s attention as fans cheer him on and opposing teams and coaches try to stop him. It’s easy to say College Station’s return to the Class 5A Division I state championship game wouldn’t have been possible without Martinez-Brown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale names Ingleside's Hunter Hamrick new AD/HFC
Rockdale named Ingleside's Hunter Hamrick as its athletic director and head football coach at the district's board meeting on Monday morning. Hamrick has been at Ingleside since 2016, compiling a record of 32-43 with four playoff appearances. Before landing his first head coaching job the former Bremond standout was Rockdale's offensive coordinator under Jeff Miller.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
The Texas A&M University Meat Judging Team claimed the 2022 national championship at the American Meat Science Association International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Nov. 13. Team members, all students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science, placed first in beef...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station headed back to state title game with 33-7 win over CC Veterans Memorial
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game. The Cougars claimed a spot in the Class 5A Division I title game for the second straight season with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Cougars (13-2) will face Aledo (13-2) for it all at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Montgomery Lake Creek sinks College Station with late 3-pointer in 21-5A girls basketball
A hotly contested defensive battle between a pair of defending district champions was decided by one shot. Montgomery Lake Creek’s Chaney Spencer buried a 3-pointer with 71 seconds left to break a tie and lift the Lady Lions to a 45-44 victory over College Station in a District 21-5A girls basketball opener Friday night at Cougar Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder girls basketball team drops district opener on road
MONTGOMERY — The Rudder girls basketball team lost its District 21-5A opener 44-16 at Montgomery on Friday night. Aalaya Jones scored six points for the Lady Rangers (2-9, 0-1), and Alaina Hill had five. Janessa Tennison led Montgomery (12-4, 1-0) with 17 points, and Savannah Piro had 15. Montgomery...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Registration open for 2023 Texas Pecan Short Course
The 59th annual Texas Pecan Short Course will be held Jan. 23-26 at the Texas A&M University Horticulture Teaching Research and Extension Center, 3199 County Road 269 East, about nine miles west of Texas A&M University. The short course will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Registration...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD taking steps to upgrade school security
When it comes to school security, the College Station school district is doing everything it can to safeguard its campuses and community. “I think it’s important for families to understand that, as school administrators, safety of our students has always been a top priority,” said Molley Perry, deputy superintendent and chief administrative officer for the district. “Certainly the events over the last several years have heightened the importance of safety in schools, and we have learned so much more about the kind of things that we can do to prevent.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco is hosting a Jingle Bell Jump for Charity event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Bryan Towne Shopping Center (Towne Center Way in Bryan). Raising awareness and funds for Family Promise, a charity organization that provides meals and support services for homeless. Teams of Bryan High School students, adults and staff are needed to compete in different events. Tickets: $15 beforehand and $18 at the door.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 11
Combine World War II history with a ghost story at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hearne (12424 Camp Hearne Road, northwest of Hearne), and hear the tale of Hugo Krauss, a German interned at a prisoner-of-war camp in Texas in 1943. Krauss was brutally beaten by fellow Nazi prisoners and died six days later at a Temple hospital. Visitors can learn more during the annual Ghost Walk. Free.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12/11 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. This single-story home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a fireplace, and you'll be in awe of the tall ceilings and natural light. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have community events, fiber internet, plus 20 to 30 feet of privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home. You'll also find quality outdoor amenities such as natural playscapes, pavilion, ponds stocked for fishing, and over 12 miles of trails.
Comments / 0