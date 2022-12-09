Read full article on original website
jim
3d ago
A small private school has twice the number of players as Harrisburg High School. Recruiting?
Reply(2)
5
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Sights and Sounds: Bishop McDevitt vs Aliquippa - video highlights
The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders came out on top 41-18 against Pittsburgh powerhouse Aliquippa in the PIAA 4A state championship Thursday night at Cumberland Valley High School. The victory gives Bishop McDevitt its second title in school history and the first under head coach Jeff Weachter. Senior wide receiver Tyshawn Russell...
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
Belle Vernon wins first state championship in program history
The Belle Vernon Leopards made school history Saturday as they claimed the first state title in program history. The Leopards faced off against Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA 3A championship at Cumberland Valley High School. Belle Vernon won a tight victory, with the final score sitting at 9-8. The Leopards forced...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional basketball starts tourney with win vs. Carlynton
After the postgame handshake line dispersed, Cam Rowell grabbed the microphone at the scorer’s table and shouted into it, “Go Panthers!”. The junior guard was excited after leading his team to a 59-41 victory over Carlynton on Friday night in the Panthers’ opening game of the 19th Mike Rettger Tournament — and their home opener.
Pittsburgh Public Schools reports banners displayed at Southern Columbia HS pep rally to PIAA
PITTSBURGH — Fresh off a history-making playoff run, the Westinghouse High School football team was welcomed back by fans Friday night. The Bulldogs came up short, but it was the first time the team had ever made it to the state championship. Conduct off the field by their opponents,...
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racially offensive TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The superintendent of the Belle Vernon Area School District told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the district is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon on a bus, returning from the football team’s 3A championship game and taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur.
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
Newest Pitt QB Watches Basketball Team Win During Official Visit
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt volleyball to face Louisville in Final 4
After a 5 set thriller in Madison, the Panthers prepare for the rubber match against Louisville with a shot at a national championship in the balance
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday
On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller
A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
16-Year-Old Football Player Shot Dead By His Home In Western Pennsylvania
A community is mourning the loss of a popular football player who was shot dead on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 16-year-old Amari Altomore of Monessen died at Allegheny General Hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
tubecityonline.com
‘Rust’ Comes to Duquesne for TV Shoot
Duquesne’s city hall stood in for the Fayette County Courthouse this month when “American Rust” filmed some scenes there. The web-based TV series is expected to return in early 2023. (Thomas Leturgey photo for Tube City Almanac) Parts of Duquesne were transformed into the fictional Fayette County...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
