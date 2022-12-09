ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

jim
3d ago

A small private school has twice the number of players as Harrisburg High School. Recruiting?

PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional basketball starts tourney with win vs. Carlynton

After the postgame handshake line dispersed, Cam Rowell grabbed the microphone at the scorer’s table and shouted into it, “Go Panthers!”. The junior guard was excited after leading his team to a 59-41 victory over Carlynton on Friday night in the Panthers’ opening game of the 19th Mike Rettger Tournament — and their home opener.
CARNEGIE, PA
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racially offensive TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The superintendent of the Belle Vernon Area School District told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the district is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon on a bus, returning from the football team’s 3A championship game and taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur.
BELLE VERNON, PA
WBRE

Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PennLive.com

CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller

A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

‘Rust’ Comes to Duquesne for TV Shoot

Duquesne’s city hall stood in for the Fayette County Courthouse this month when “American Rust” filmed some scenes there. The web-based TV series is expected to return in early 2023. (Thomas Leturgey photo for Tube City Almanac) Parts of Duquesne were transformed into the fictional Fayette County...
DUQUESNE, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
