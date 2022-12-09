Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one) (four, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. MyDaY. Month:...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands talented JUCO edge rusher Kai Wallin
One of the nation’s top junior college edge rusher prospects has decided on Nebraska. Sacramento (Calif.) American Rivers CC edge rusher Kai Wallin announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday after taking an official visit over the weekend. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Wallin has an FBS-ready frame that...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands three-star cornerback Syncere Safeeullah
As soon as Evan Cooper took over as Nebraska’s defensive backs coach, Syncere Safeeullah kept hearing about how he could be a Husker. Daily conversations between the two of them helped Safeeullah see himself at Nebraska, and when Cooper stopped by IMG Academy on Monday morning, Safeeullah had a surprise for him. The three-star cornerback prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska over offers Boston College, Kentucky, Memphis and Mississippi.
North Platte Telegraph
9 things we learned this week in Nebraska sports
As the holiday season gets into full swing, it was a loaded week across Nebraska sports. The volleyball team competed in the NCAA Tournament, the basketball teams took the court, and the football team continues to take shape under new coach Matt Rhule. Here's 9 things we learned this week...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on juco pass rusher Kai Wallin committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Sacramento (Calif.) American River Community College pass rusher Kai Wallin. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder:. Decent numbers, good film, good offer list. Wallin had five sacks for American River, but his Hudl highlight film shows a variety of good plays made as a pass rusher and a run defender. He can run around a lineman or bull a tackle back into the quarterback. He can chase down a back laterally and also get his hands up in the passing lane. Offers from Oregon State, Kansas and Indiana indicate Wallin has a desirable skillset beyond an immediate need at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: There's something about Fred Hoiberg's team — and Matt Rhule could learn from it
Matt Rhule spoke. He led the “Go Big Red” chant. The people cheered. But I hope last Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena he watched, too. And listened. What he would have seen and heard is what really gets Husker fans fired up and jumping up out of their seats.
North Platte Telegraph
How to watch the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament
The schedule has been set for the college volleyball Final Four in Omaha this week. The four teams competing for a national title at CHI Health Center: San Diego, Texas, Louisville and Pittsburgh. The first national semifinal will be Texas vs. San Diego at 6 p.m. Thursday. The match will...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. December 8, 2022. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has appointed a committee to study how to update and reform Nebraska’s school aid formula, an effort instigated by his campaign promise to create a funding system where the state does not pick “winners and losers” among districts.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal
Nebraska volleyball player Anni Evans has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. That allows other schools to recruit her. Evans could have two more years of eligibility. The walk-on from Waverly appeared in 27 matches this season, including as a starter in the two-setter rotation during the NCAA Tournament.
North Platte Telegraph
Quarterback William Watson decommits from Nebraska’s 2023 class
Another Husker football recruit with close ties to a former assistant will no longer be a part of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class. Quarterback recruit William "Pop" Watson III announced on Sunday that he is decommitting from Nebraska and will play for Virginia Tech instead. The Springfield, Massachusetts, product was heavily recruited by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who initially offered Watson while he coached for UMass and Pittsburgh.
North Platte Telegraph
LSW's Kennadi Williams commits to Nebraska to play softball and basketball
Lincoln Southwest multi-sport standout Kennadi Williams announced Sunday her commitment to the Nebraska softball and women's basketball programs. Williams revealed the news in an Instagram post. "I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support!" she wrote. "I can't wait to be a...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte falls to Omaha Skutt Catholic at home
Jake Brack scored 19 points as Omaha Skutt Catholic defeated the North Platte boys basketball team 59-49 on Friday in North Platte. River Johnston led North Platte with 16 points. Jesse Mauch added nine, and Carter Kelley scored eight. J.J. Ferrin scored 12 for Skutt, and Brock School added 10.
North Platte Telegraph
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Help ensure accuracy of broadband map
We serve as elected public service commissioners representing Nebraska. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses as well as manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service. Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Will new leaders risk fixing our property taxes?
In less than a month, rural Nebraskans will begin watching a new governor and Legislature choose their answer to a question posed here before:. Will the 108th Legislature be the one to finally “grasp the nettle” (meaning “tackle a difficulty boldly”) of unequal property tax burdens across Nebraska?
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha’s Capitol District lands first major office tenant and a 350-seat sports-centric restaurant
OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital
A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital. Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Farm Bureau elects new leadership at 105th annual meeting and convention
KEARNEY — Katie Olson, a member of Holt County Farm Bureau, was elected as the first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau at its annual meeting Tuesday in Kearney. Olson has been a bureau member for nearly 20 years. She and her husband, James, grow corn and soybeans and raise cow/calf pairs near Atkinson.
North Platte Telegraph
Body of missing Douglas County man found in Cass County
The body of a Douglas County man who had been reported missing was found Saturday in Cass County, officials said. Mark Clardy was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at his home near 192nd and F streets that day, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He left his home around 11:30 a.m. in a black 2019 Subaru Outback.
