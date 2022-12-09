ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey with stiff-person syndrome

By Melissa Reid
 3 days ago

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Singer Celine Dion ‘s diagnosis is shedding light on stiff person syndrome.

“I felt really bad for her. She is going to have a long, tough time. Your life will never be the same,” said 75-year-old Maureen Materna, of Rocky River.

Maureen has dealt with stiff-person syndrome for 11 years now.

“Even though my feet look completely normal, it feels like I’m walking on broken glass,” said Materna.

It took her two years and 20 different doctors before she met with a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

“I listed all my symptoms and right away he said ‘you have stiff-person syndrome,'” said Materna.

Dr. Robert Wilson said this rare disease affects about one in a million people.

“Maureen is a warrior. These people have pain. Severe stabbing, ripping, torturous pain,” said Wilson.

Dr. Wilson said there is no cure, only treatment.

“Their muscles are locked beyond their control so there are medicines they can use like muscle relaxers and autoimmune treatments,” said Wilson.

As for Maureen, she has learned to live with this debilitating disease. She’s hopeful that Dion’s diagnosis will help shed light on it.

