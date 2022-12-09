ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Christian trapped by South Christian defense

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
HOLLAND - The cleaning crew at the Holland Civic center was mopping the floor and cleaning out the stands.

Thirty minutes after the game, the Holland Christian boys basketball team still hadn’t emerged from their locker room.

“We weren’t ready to play,” senior Kyle Cannon said. “We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on. We’ll work hard and get back out there for our next game.”

It was an ugly game for the Maroons, who lost to South Christian 75-34 on Thursday night. They trailed 16-0 to start the game.

So after the game, long after the coaches had their say and left, the Maroons’ players stuck around to have their own meeting.

“We’re having a team conversation to figure out what we need to fix,” Cannon said. “We’ll be a different team next time.”

South Christian ran a full-court trap most of the game and the Maroons had no answer.

“It’s part of the game,” Cannon said of the trap. “You’ve got to adjust to it. But we weren’t ready for it.”

The Maroons had no answer for South Christian sophomore Carson Vis, who had 24 points, eight steals and six assists.

“Our coaches watched film and saw what we needed to do,” Vis said. “So we put in a full-court trap yesterday in practice. We came out and played well together.”

Carter Spencer led the Maroons (0-2) with 10 points.

