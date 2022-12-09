ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Kroger plastic bag ban doesn't go far enough to eliminate waste in Cincinnati

By Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Kroger plastic bag ban

"We look forward to continue working with the city as we take a meaningful step forward in creating a community free from waste, and we are prepared to comply with the bag ban in January 2022." - Kroger to The Cincinnati Enquirer, May 12, 2021. Commendable, right?

But the company packages its mixed nuts in plastic bags, bulk apples, lemons, and potatoes? In plastic bags. Milk, cookies, Peanut butter, plastic, plastic, plastic. A can of Kroger brand green beans is eighty-nine cents. You can get four cans for $3.29, but they come shrink wrapped together.

Kroger, You say you’re committed to taking “a meaningful step forward in creating a community free from waste,” but that you haven’t eliminated this entirely unnecessary process tells me you’re not. Milk used to come in a paper carton, cookies in a paper bag, and peanut butter in a glass jar. And though the bag-ban comply-with date is a year passed, I can still get groceries loaded in them. Instead I bring reusables.

Elizabeth Evans Fryer, Franklin

Former President Donald Trump, the US Constitution and common sense

Regarding Sunday 12/04 letters about Trump. Giving a pass to Trump having dinner with white nationalists because, after all, the landmark health bill passed under Obama didn’t let us all keep our current providers is interesting to me.

How about we just look at those who surrounded Trump and count the legal cases or just the legal cases against Trump himself. We could look at a scandal comparison, that could be interesting or perhaps just the immoral acts encouraged, the use of Trump's base for money to cover his personal legal fees could be looked at.

I agree with the writer on one thing; we need to use our common sense but I’m not sure how it is being defined. Is Trump’s new thought of getting rid of the constitution part of this "common sense?"

What I see in all of this is Trump’s move to have no laws/standards except those that declare him ruler for life. Very sad.

Susan Kemp, Fairfield

Reject Trump's efforts to run for president in 2024

The last paragraph of Article II Section 1 of the Constitution specifies the oath the incoming president shall take: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President off the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” By his recent disavowal of that duty, Trump has forfeited all claim to become the U.S. president. Just one more reason to reject him in his efforts to run again for that office.

Clyde Stauffer, Finneytown

