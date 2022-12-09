ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Tarpon Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.

Tarpon Springs High School
Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

