MMCRU school district sets up fundraiser for new playground

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union (MMCRU) got a $20 million bond approved earlier this year for remodeling and building a new elementary and playground. However, due to rising costs, the school district has come up short on funds to build a new playground.

The district needs around $250,000 for the equipment, so they’re turning to the community to help raise funds for the project.

“When we started planning for the playground, had banked on $200,000 would cover that cost. as we got some bids from a few places around we realized that we were far out of the ballpark from that,” said Amanda Seuntjen, a member of the Playground Committee.

Due to inflation and supply chain issues, material costs began to raise the price of the playground.

“When we started looking at playgrounds even last spring. The prices are anywhere from $80,000 to $90,000 just on the structure themselves, higher than they were then,” said Seuntjens

To build the new elementary school, the old playground was destroyed leaving students with temporary equipment to play on. MMCRU superintendent Dan Barkel said the school is thinking outside the box to raise funds.

“Earlier we did a fundraiser in town, just a barbeque that we invited families to earlier this fall and so we raised some funds with that barbeque. Other than that we’re trying to do something new for our district, which is crowdfunding,” said Barkel.

So far, the school has raised $17,000 out of $250,000. Barkel said the school district hopes to have the funds for the playground by the end of September or October of next year.

“If funds are not met, we will either likely build a partial playground and probably not be able to complete the entire project, and or we will continue using a temporary-type playground like we are doing this year while we are in the midst of construction,” said Barkel

If you would like to donate to MMCRU’s playground, click here .

