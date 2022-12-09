Read full article on original website
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
Federal authorities on Monday arrested former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, accusing him of secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States a
Paul Pelosi attack: Federal prosecutors have "substantial new evidence" against DePape
SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer inside their San Francisco home made an appearance in federal court Wednesday.42-year-old David DePape and his public defenders appeared at an initial status conference Wednesday morning. He faces federal and state charges in connection with the Oct. 28 break-in and assault at the Pelosis' San Francisco home days before the midterm elections. The attack left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries.Federal prosecutors say they have substantial new evidence to present to the court by the end of the year, but did not specify exactly...
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Representative Maxine Waters Returns to Twitter, Telling Sam Bankman-Fried it is “Imperative” He Testifies at Hearing on FTX Collapse
Representative Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, returned to Twitter to prod Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in front of a Committee hearing next week on the FTX bankruptcy. Earlier this month, Chair Waters invited Bankman-Fried to testify via Twitter. Bankman-Fried responded, indicating he would attend with...
Ex-congressman indicted in probe of Venezuelan influence
Former Republican Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Department of Justice.
Senators want answers in wake of AP’s prison investigations
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he plans to question the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons this week about an Associated Press investigation that found the agency has repeatedly promoted and continues to stand by a high-ranking official who beat Black inmates in the 1990s. “I...
Sam Bankman-Fried: Disgraced FTX crypto exchange founder detained in Bahamas at US request
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced.In a tweet, the SDNY said: “USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable...
Former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas on U.S. federal charges
The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas after United States federal prosecutors filed criminal charges — paving the way for his extradition back to the U.S.
Advocates, union rep blame national teacher shortage on censorship
Story at a glance The culture war’s newest battleground of the classroom is contributing to the national teacher shortage, free speech and education advocates said Monday. Recent efforts to ban books and new laws targeting lessons on race and gender have pushed some instructors out of the classroom, contributing to the national teacher shortage, free…
CNBC
Trump search team finds at least 2 classified documents outside of Mar-a-Lago
A team hired by Donald Trump discovered more records marked classified outside of his Mar-a-Lago residence. The Washington Post first reported that a team hired by Trump found at least two items marked classified in a West Palm Beach, Florida, storage unit used by the former president. Those items were immediately turned over to the FBI.
US News and World Report
Special Counsel Jack Smith Subpoenas Officials in Key 2020 Election States in Trump Probe
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in four key battleground states for all communications with former President Donald Trump, his campaign and a list of others embroiled in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. [. READ:. Court Ends Special Master Review ]. Smith, who was...
New classified records found in Trump storage unit
Representatives of former President Donald Trump alerted the FBI that they found another set of potentially sensitive documents in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box, adding to the more than...
