ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Paul Pelosi attack: Federal prosecutors have "substantial new evidence" against DePape

SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer inside their San Francisco home made an appearance in federal court Wednesday.42-year-old David DePape and his public defenders appeared at an initial status conference Wednesday morning. He faces federal and state charges in connection with the Oct. 28 break-in and assault at the Pelosis' San Francisco home days before the midterm elections. The attack left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with serious injuries.Federal prosecutors say they have substantial new evidence to present to the court by the end of the year, but did not specify exactly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing

Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
GEORGIA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Representative Maxine Waters Returns to Twitter, Telling Sam Bankman-Fried it is “Imperative” He Testifies at Hearing on FTX Collapse

Representative Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, returned to Twitter to prod Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in front of a Committee hearing next week on the FTX bankruptcy. Earlier this month, Chair Waters invited Bankman-Fried to testify via Twitter. Bankman-Fried responded, indicating he would attend with...
The Independent

Sam Bankman-Fried: Disgraced FTX crypto exchange founder detained in Bahamas at US request

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced.In a tweet, the SDNY said: “USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Advocates, union rep blame national teacher shortage on censorship

Story at a glance The culture war’s newest battleground of the classroom is contributing to the national teacher shortage, free speech and education advocates said Monday.   Recent efforts to ban books and new laws targeting lessons on race and gender have pushed some instructors out of the classroom, contributing to the national teacher shortage, free…
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

New classified records found in Trump storage unit

Representatives of former President Donald Trump alerted the FBI that they found another set of potentially sensitive documents in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box, adding to the more than...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy