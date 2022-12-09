Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced.In a tweet, the SDNY said: “USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable...

