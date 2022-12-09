Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
‘Enjoying every minute’: Todd Yeagley reflects on Team 50, program ahead of National Championship
Getting to the National Championship game is far from simple. It seems obvious. As an Indiana men’s soccer fan, though, you wouldn’t know it. The relative ease with which Todd Yeagley and his predecessors have blazed through the treacherous path throughout the program’s 50-year history – it’s the Hoosiers’ 17th appearance and Yeagley’s fourth as their head coach – has created consistency unlike anything else in collegiate or professional sports.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball played 36 solid minutes. Don’t ask about the other four.
LAS VEGAS — Sin City. A monument to opulence. A garish adult Disneyland where visitors can stroll downtown with an open 24 oz. Coors Light, slot machines outnumber trees and the upper tiers of Maslow’s hierarchy are just an MGM Platinum membership away. And if you flew 2,000...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball loses game of runs to No. 10 Arizona in turbulent matchup
LAS VEGAS — If The Clash in Las Vegas was Mt. Everest, No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball was a mountain climber, eager to embark on a new, ambitious journey. The Hoosiers had the skill, preparation and mindset to prove they were up to a tall task and the support system of an energetic crowd and environment to back them up.
Indiana Daily Student
Indomitable Arizona offense downs No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball 89-75 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — It was a battle of strength vs. strength between No. 10 University of Arizona’s fast-paced offense, and No. 14 Indiana’s stout defense at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Arizona entered the game with the second-best offensive efficiency in the country. Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats Pitt 2-0 to advance to second College Cup Final in three seasons
History would not be rewritten on this night. The pursuit of perfection, not vengeance, prevailed. Back in the College Cup for what felt like the millionth time over its storied 50-year history, Indiana men’s soccer once again showed that experience and sustained success does matter at this stage of the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana Daily Student
BloomingTea owners announce the business will be closing, last day will be Dec. 23
BloomingTea owners Christian and Jenny Frederickson announced the closing of their teahouse this week. Its last day of business will be Dec. 23 and until then their hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s been a good run – almost 6 years – and we’ve...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington’s Street Pennies celebrate first anniversary at The Bluebird
‘Twas the night before finals week, when all through The Bluebird, the crowd celebrated the first anniversary of Bloomington blues-funk rock band Street Pennies on Dec. 10. The band’s story began in a basement, and they now regularly headline at the famed Bluebird. While the old souls on stage...
